She Really Hates Wearing a Bra! See Heidi Klum’s Sexiest Braless Looks in Photos

For someone who once modeled bras and lingerie for Victoria’s Secret, Heidi Klum has proven time and again that her favorite look of all is going braless, especially when it comes to red carpet outfits.

The America’s Got Talent judge is a frequent fixture at the Grammys, Emmys, Oscar parties and other events where she gets to go glam and prefers strapless and plunging looks that show off her famous figure.

In March 2023, Heidi helped Vogue Greece celebrate its fourth anniversary by going braless in a semi-sheer cream top with nothing underneath for the cover photo. It came three months before Heidi’s 50th birthday in June 2023.

While the Making the Cut judge doesn’t wear bras very much, she has no problem selling them. After being a longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel and frequently walking in the brand’s famed fashion shows, Heidi started her own lingerie label, Heidi Klum Intimates, in 2017.

“I worked with one of the biggest lingerie companies for 13 years before I started my own, so I always had access to great lingerie,” Heidi told People in August 2017.

“I have to say, even before that I think my mom also [influenced me] because she was really into lingerie, she always had a variety of different great things and I saw that. You kind of model a little after what your mom does. I think also that’s why I’m very free with my body. I tan topless because I saw my mom do that,” Heidi added.

The former Project Runway host has absolutely no inhibitions about going topless when it comes to hitting the pool or sand. “I grew up going to nude beaches with my parents, so I’m a nudist,” she told Ocean Drive magazine in November 2016. “I have no problems with nudity at all. I’m very free. When I go to the beach, it’s in a very remote place where there are not a lot of people, and I like to go topless.”

While the German born beauty realizes that being so exposed isn’t for everyone, she has a live and let live approach to nudity. “I feel comfortable and don’t care if someone sees my nipples necessarily — it’s okay to see the nipple!” she told the publication.

Scroll down to see photos of Heidi’s sexist braless looks.