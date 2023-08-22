Heidi Klum has one of the most enviable figures in Hollywood, but it comes with a very strict diet where she eats less than 1,000 calories per day. The bikini-loving America’s Got Talent judge revealed her current weight by stepping on a scale during a Sunday, August 20, Instagram Q&A session with fans and got candid about her daily food intake.

The supermodel, 50, said she rarely eats more than 900 calories a day and starts her mornings with a low-fat breakfast consisting of three poached eggs in a warm chicken broth. Even on vacation, Heidi shared a photo of her dinner the following day which consisted of a few pieces of red meat, green beans and salad greens.

When a fan asked “how much do you weigh?” Heidi not only wasn’t offended, but she got out a scale and showed it round out to 138 pounds.

Things haven’t changed much in Heidi’s diet since her nutritionist, Oz Garcia, told Women’s Health the Making the Cut host’s exact meal plan in 2017. At the time, her breakfast consisted of three organic scrambled egg whites with spinach, green peppers, spring onions and parsley, a small bowl of fresh fruit and tea without milk.

Her protein-packed lunch was either 170 grams of turkey with 90 grams basmati rice or 170 grams quinoa and stir-fried vegetables. Heidi’s usual dinner was 170 grams of salmon with lemon and garlic and a mixed green salad with broccoli florets and cucumber dressed with one tablespoon of olive oil. For dessert, the former Project Runway host treated herself to either yogurt or a piece of dark chocolate. “It’s not like I don’t [indulge], just not all the time,” Heidi told the publication.

In 2018, the German-born TV personality revealed she’s a fan of intermittent fasting and she never eats late at night. “My last [meal] is at 6 p.m.,” Heidi said in an interview. “I eat with my kids, so I think that also helps a little bit. I think that when you eat a little on the earlier side, it has time to digest, and I think it is a little bit better for your body.” She added, “I don’t really have a specific diet, I just eat very healthfully.”

The Germany’s Next Top Model host has never been a fan of gyms and loves to get her exercise in the great outdoors, going on walks and hikes and swimming in her backyard pool. Heidi also practices yoga, Pilates and incorporates circuit training into her workouts. “I don’t really exercise that much,” the entrepreneur said in 2020, adding, “I don’t think you have to do a lot, but if you do a little bit [regularly], I think that’s important.”