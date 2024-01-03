Heidi Klum loves to show off her famous figure and has been doing it nonstop during her New Year’s getaway to St. Barts. However, she may have topped herself with what she shared on Tuesday, January 2, while wearing nothing but a black thong.

The America’s Got Talent judge, 50, strode into the sun from the shade along the side of her cliffside pool, with the light hitting her bare buns and backside. Holding a coffee cup in her right hand, Heidi told fans, “Good Morning!” in the caption.

Heidi has been setting her Instagram account on fire with photos from her holiday trip to the Caribbean with husband Tom Kaulitz. She welcomed Christmas in a black bikini and leopard print coverup. The following day, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel showed off her love of sunbathing topless.

Courtesy of Heidi Klum/Instagram

She was seen lying on the beach in nothing but black bikini bottoms while covering her right breast with her left hand as she took a selfie video of her sunning session. Heidi shared a similar video the following day that left little to the imagination as she made sure she avoided any tan lines anywhere except her lower bikini line.

The ​Germany-born superstar disabled the comments to the videos but has shared in the past how she loves the freedom of being naked and has very little inhibitions when it comes to nudity.

“I grew up going to nude beaches with my parents, so I’m a nudist,” she told Ocean Drive magazine in November 2016. “I have no problems with nudity at all. I’m very free. When I go to the beach, it’s in a very remote place where there are not a lot of people, and I like to go topless.”

True to her word, Heidi and Tom, 34, appeared to have the beach all to themselves in the videos. He was seen sunning himself next to his wife in one of the posts, although the Tokio Hotel guitarist doesn’t seem to have the same affinity for nudity, wearing a pair of yellow trucks with Mickey Mouse patterns on them.

When Heidi did get clothed on her vacation, she rocked a glittering sequined bra top and matching miniskirt for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Heidi and Tom put on a playful dance in a December 31 video showing him grinding up against her backside while she shimmied her hips back and forth.

The supermodel enabled the comments, and one person wrote, “This is such an awkward video… I can’t believe she thought it was a good idea to post this.” Heidi’s other fans came to her defense, with one adding, “This is probably why she has her comments normally off. Some of you are crazy. Let her have fun on New Years Eve,” while another gushed about the couple’s nearly five-year marriage, “THEY ARE SO IN LOVE I’M LOWKEY JEALOUS.”