She’s IN! Heidi Klum Stuns in Daring Dress on Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Alongside Husband Tom Kaulitz

You’re either in or you’re out… and Heidi Klum proved she is still IN on the Grammy’s 2024 red carpet.

The supermodel, 50, wore a daring black plunge dress over a sparkly bra as she walked the carpet alongside her husband of five years, Tom Kaulitz, at the February 4, 2024, event at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

Heidi smiled as she posed with Tom, 34, with whom the Project Runway alum tied the knot in February 2019.

