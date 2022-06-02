Holly Scarfone Bikini Photos: Sexiest Swimsuit Pictures

Shutterstock; Courtesy of Holly Scarfone/Instagram

She’s ~Too Hot to Handle~! See Holly Scarfone’s Sexiest Bikini and Swimsuit Pictures

Jun 2, 2022 11:28 am·
She’s just ~too hot to handle~! Reality TV star Holly Scarfone is a confident queen and doesn’t hesitate to share stunning photos of herself on social media. However, the Netflix personality doesn’t just strike a pose in her best dresses and jeans — she also slays wearing any bikini or swimsuit!

As summertime started to approach, Holly shared a funny TikTok video via Instagram in June 2022, showing off her best bathing suits.

“When people say I can’t live in a bikini every day this summer,” she captioned the clip, in which she showed off two sultry swimsuits: one pink, ombre two-piece and one black, cut-out one-piece.

While she enjoys soaking up the sun, Holly also took a moment to express her appreciation for her THTH season 3 costars in January 2022. She shared an Instagram carousel post featuring one sexy picture of her in a light purple bikini and other behind-the-scenes shots with her former castmates.

“From me to you. Enjoy these bts,” the brunette beauty captioned her post. “This whole journey has been so life changing, and I can’t believe I had the pleasure to do it with these incredible people. To watch how far everyone has come within the past year has been a true delicacy of life, chefs kiss, but all in all, I am so happy to have you all in my life. Each and every person I met though this journey has been so unique in terms of their strengths, weaknesses and personalities. [And] to see everyone blossoming into a better version of themselves everyday has really been a pleasure.”

After season 3 concluded in January 2022, the University of Colorado alum was spotted on multiple outings with The Kardashians star Scott Disick. From a Malibu date night in February to a trip to Paris in March, the pair enjoyed each other’s company on several occasions. Scott even left a few flirty and NSFW comments on many of Holly’s Instagram posts throughout the year, including one when she posed in an outfit from his brand, Talentless.

“Oh lord she’s @talentless,” the model captioned her sizzling post in May 2022, to which the Flip It Like Disick star commented, “I can think of a few talents you have right off the top of my head, no pun intended.”

Despite their flirtatious behavior, Holly appears to be a single woman enjoying her best life. What better way to do so by hitting the beach or the pool?

Scroll down to see Holly’s hottest bikini photos! 

