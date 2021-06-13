She’s killing it! Raven-Symoné revealed she has lost 30 pounds in three months during a June 11 appearance on Good Morning America — but how did the child star make such amazing progress so quickly?

“I am low-carb as much as I can be,” the 35-year-old explained on the morning show. “I do very minimal exercise and I am an avid faster. I make sure I have a minimum of 14-hour fast between dinner and breakfast.” She added that she made these changes for health reasons, not vanity, noting “I’m not over here trying to be a little twig. I want to make sure that my body is healthy and prepared to deal with old age.”

The That’s So Raven alum also reflected on her life before weight loss. “The way people were treating me while I was bigger was emotionally damaging,” the Atlanta native said during the appearance. “When I lost weight, I remember the moment I went on the red carpet and in my head I was cussing everyone out. I’m like, ‘Wow, now you want to look at me because I’m skinny, thanks.'”

In May, the former Cheetah Girl shared a weight loss update during an Instagram Live broadcast alongside wife Miranda Pearman-Maday. “Pounds down, pounds down. Check out the chin,” Raven gushed during the video. “You see that chin? If you all watch Raven’s Home literally right now, and then come on this live and see this joint, I got a whole different face going on. It’s a whole pounds down journey.”

She added, “Just so you guys know, I am 28 pounds down. I lost a s—tton of weight.”

Over the years, the former Disney star has been vocal about the ups and downs of her weight loss journey and how she was treated at different stages of that process — and at different weights.

“When I was at my heaviest, like 185 pounds, people would be like ‘Are you pregnant? Are you pregnant?’ and I’m like, ‘No, I’m fat, get away from me,’” Raven previously explained on The View. “This goes through all of our industry, just fat-shaming in general. Not accepting of females’ bodies.”