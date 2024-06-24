The cast of How I Met Your Mother has gone through some legen (wait for it) dary transformations since the show ended 10 years ago! HIMYM first premiered in 2005 and aired for nine seasons, with Josh Radnor in the lead role as hopeless romantic Ted Mosby telling his future kids the story of how he met their mother in New York City. Ted’s stories always featured hilarious antics with his friends Robin (Cobie Smulders), Barney (Neil Patrick Harris), Marshall (Jason Segel) and Lily (Alyson Hannigan).

Though HIMYM concluded in 2014, it remains widely popular today and returned to Netflix for streaming in June 2024. In honor of the show’s return, fans can look back at the How I Met Your Mother cast and see how they’ve changed from then to now.