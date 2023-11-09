Jason Segel is living a real-life rom-com! The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star is “on cloud nine” with his new girlfriend, actress and dancer Kayla Radomski, a source tells Life & Style. “It’s still new but he’s introduced her to his inner circle and she’s impressed everyone.”

In the past, the How I Met Your Mother star, 43, has kept his relationships — including with Michelle Williams and photographer Alexis Mixter, whom he dated for eight years — private. So taking Kayla, 32, to an event at Universal Studios, was a big statement. “They were guaranteed to get photographed together, so it says a lot. He’s proud to be with Kayla,” adds the source. “Most of Jason’s friends are married with kids and they’ve been pressuring him to settle down. He says he wants that too, so a lot of people are hoping she could be the one.”