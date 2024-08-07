It’s no secret Taylor Swift has a lot of love for BFF Hugh Jackman, and now sources exclusively tell Life & Style he’s become increasingly dependent on her advice since separating from his wife of nearly 30 years.

“Taylor has been close to Hugh for a long time. They first got to know each other more than a decade ago when she was up for a role in Les Misérables,” the source says, recalling how the “Anti-Hero” singer, 34, auditioned for the roles of Cosette and Éponine in the 2012 movie musical starring Hugh, 55.

“She didn’t end up getting cast but he was a huge support to her through the process and mentored her,” the insider adds, “so they built a real bond that lasted.”

Ever since he and Deborra-Lee Furness announced in September 2023 that they were separating after 27 years of marriage, Hugh’s friendship with Taylor “has gotten even stronger,” says the source.

Hugh and Taylor have been spotted out together in the stands of football games in support of the 1989 artist’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, and last month, Taylor gushed over their friendship.

“Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film,” Taylor wrote on her Instagram Story to celebrate the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Hugh alongside their mutual pal Ryan Reynolds.

“He’s created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don’t know how he did it,” she continued. “But that’s just Hugh for you!”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

According to the Life & Style source, Taylor is “in awe” of Hugh’s “talent and work ethic and loves his sensitivity and kindness.”

The insider adds, “They really have each other’s backs, and it’s a very sweet friendship that proves men and women really can be friends without anything weird getting in the way.”

Because Hugh hasn’t been romantically linked to anyone since splitting from the Australian actress and producer, 68, Taylor may even start playing matchmaker.

“She’d really love to see him with a new woman, but she doesn’t push it,” says the source. “Finding him someone worthy is certainly on her radar. She has him on such a pedestal that it’s a little hard for her to find anyone that meets the high standards she’s set for him because she sees him as such a catch.”

However, the insider points out, “When Hugh does start seeing someone new, it may be a little tougher because it’s hard to imagine a woman not feeling threatened by Taylor and how close she is to Hugh.”

But their closeness doesn’t bother the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34. “In a lot of ways, [Hugh is] like an older brother to her, and Travis is perfectly okay with it,” the source explains, adding that Hugh “leans on her for advice and follows it to the letter — and she does the same with him.”