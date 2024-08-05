Travis Kelce joked that a fan’s wife was starstruck by him because of the “Taylor Swift effect’ amid his romance with the “Cruel Summer” singer.

“You just took my wife’s breath away,” a man told Travis, 34, as he approached the couple while at the Kansas City Chiefs training camp in a TikTok video uploaded on Sunday, August 4. “Literally, she just almost died.”

The athlete then smiled as he jokingly explained that the woman was likely nervous because of the “Taylor Swift effect.”

Shortly after the video was uploaded, several fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on Travis’ comment. “‘The Taylor Swift effect’ he gets it and is so understanding,” one person wrote. Another social media user chimed in, “He’s really grown on me. Tay effect. Love his sense of humor and low key demeanor.”

Meanwhile, others praised him for being in such good spirits despite practicing on the field all day. “The fact that he looks so tired/worn out and yet still in a good mood, greeting fans and shouting out his love,” an additional person wrote. A fourth weighed in, “Honestly is this guy ever in a bad mood? I love it.”

While Travis spent the first few months of the summer cheering on Taylor, 34, during her international shows amid her Eras tour, he returned to the United States for training camp in July.

The couple – who have been dating since summer 2023 – will likely be spending time apart as he prepares for the upcoming football season and she continues to perform on her Eras tour. In light of the inevitable distancing in their relationship, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that the idea of being apart is “totally sickening” for Travis and Taylor after they have become “so codependent” on each other.

“Taylor is especially freaked out because she’s always got this fear of other women trying to get at Travis hanging over her head,” the source continued. “She trusts him and he’s not done anything to make her worry, but the reality is he’s a guy and there’s always temptation.”

Meanwhile, the insider said that Travis “seems to be just as threatened by all the guys around Taylor.” The source continued, “He knows he has a woman that many men would kill for a chance with, and he hates leaving her side.”

Despite their fears of being apart, an additional insider told Life & Style that the couple is serious about their future together.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“Taylor sees herself marrying Travis, but she’s not pushing it because she knows what their future holds,” the source dished. “Travis is in it for the long haul, too. He’s been ready to pop the question for a while.”

While his romance with Taylor has introduced him to a new demographic of fans, a third source exclusively told Life & Style that Travis has changed amid the relationship. “He’s nothing like the guy they used to know,” the insider said. “He used to be much more humble, which was part of his charm.”