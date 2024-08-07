Hunter Schafer comes from a supportive family. Who are the Euphoria star’s parents, does she have siblings and are they close?

Who Are Hunter Schafer’s Parents?

She was born in Trenton, New Jersey, to parents Katy Schafer and Mac Schafer. Hunter’s father is a Presbyterian minister, and he has served at churches and congregations in New Jersey, Arizona and North Carolina.

Meanwhile, Katy works as a director of children and family ministries at a Presbyterian church in North Carolina.

Does Hunter Schafer Have Siblings?

Hunter has three younger siblings, two sisters and a brother. While most of her siblings have chosen to lead more private lives, her sister Hannah Schafer has been spotted out and about with Hunter.

Hannah currently has 13,4000 followers on Instagram, and she previously shared a photo with her older sister during their trip to Milan, Italy, in February 2023.

Hunter Schafer’s Parents Support the LGBTQ+ Community

Despite being raised in a religious household, Hunter’s parents are supportive of her and the transgender community.

In 2021, Mac penned an op-ed for People in which he recalled Hunter wanting to partner with the ACLU of North Carolina to serve as a plaintiff in a legal challenge to HB2. The law instated by the North Carolina General Assembly in 2016 restricted transgender people from using the restroom of their choice. “As a student on a University of North Carolina campus, the law specifically targeted Hunter, and she felt passionately about taking a stand against discrimination,” he wrote at the time.

‘“Katy and I stood by Hunter and were in awe of the bravery and poise she and other transgender people showed in the face of that dehumanizing law. We saw, for the first time, a conversation unfold about dignity and respect for transgender people on an unprecedented national scale,” Mac said.

After noting that he and Katy support the Equality Act, which protects LGBTQ people in every area of life, Mac addressed concerns that the act “interferes with people’s religious freedom.” He continued, “But as devoted people of faith, Katy and I strongly disagree with these concerns.”

“Katy and I draw our greatest source of strength from our faith in God,” Mac wrote, adding that they have “had heartfelt conversations with parents of LGBTQ young people, inside and outside of faith communities, who are grappling with how they can best love, support and care for their child.”

“We fully believe that LGBTQ folks are beautifully and wonderfully made by God and are an essential part of the human community. Everything we know about the ministry of Jesus tells us to work for the liberation, freedom and the full humanity of all people,” Mac said. “As people of faith we are always working to come down on the side of compassion and justice, because that’s what Christ modeled so boldly in his ministry.”

He then urged readers to “commit to the health and well-being of all people, including LGBTQ people.” Mac added, “Recognize that we are all children of God and made in the image of God.”