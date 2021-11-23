While newly crowned Dancing With the Stars champ Iman Shumpert walked away with around $360,000 for his historic victory, the NBA star was already rolling in the dough. After a decade in the league, the journeyman shooting guard is worth $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Iman, 31, was drafted into the NBA in 2011, when he was selected as the 17th overall pick by the New York Knicks. Unfortunately, his season was cut short after suffering a knee injury during an April 2012 playoff game against the Miami Heat. He missed the start of the following season and wasn’t medically cleared to return to practice until January 13, 2013. He started in the first game of his second season with the Knicks four days later against the Detroit Pistons.

The 6’5” player suffered another injury in December 2014, dislocating his left shoulder in a game against the Boston Celtics. It would be his last game playing for New York, as he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in early January 2015. That year, he made it all the way to the NBA finals with Cavs, only to lose to the Golden State Warriors.

Iman was rewarded for his efforts with a four-year, $40 million contract in July 2015. But he didn’t start the 2015 season until December 11 due to a wrist injury suffered in training camp. He went on to help the then-LeBron James-led Cavaliers win the 2016 NBA Championship.

An injury sidelined Iman again in December 2017, when underwent surgery on his left knee, though he returned to play seven weeks later. But he was on the move shortly thereafter, in a February 8, 2018, trade that sent him to the Sacramento Kings. Nearly a year to the day later, he was traded to the Houston Rockets in February 2019. Iman briefly ultimately ended up on the Brooklyn Nets’ squad in December 2019 before being waived and picked up again in February 2021 for a 10-day stint before getting waived again. Over the course of his career, HoopsHype has tallied Iman’s total NBA earnings to be $48,605,237.

Iman made history on November 22, 2021, when he became the first NBA player to win DWTS, alongside pro-partner Daniella Karagach. While it was nowhere near his NBA millions, he made approximately $125,000 for being cast and competing in the first two weeks of the program. With the sliding scale that increases pay as a contestant moves forward, Iman finished with a reported $360,000 in his pocket for taking home the Mirrorball trophy. He also has gained an entirely new fan base outside of pro-basketball that should bring future endorsement and sponsorship opportunities to add to his fortune!