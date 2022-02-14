Friendly coparents? Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto’s wife, Bessy Gatto, supported him at a comedy show with their two kids, daughter Milana and son Remo, amid their ongoing divorce.

“That one time Remo did not want to get off [of] the stage,” Bessy, 39, captioned a video via Instagram that showed her little ones taking the stage with their dad, 45, during the late hours of Sunday, February 13.

Courtesy of Joe Gatto/Instagram

The clip appeared to be from a show Joe performed at The Paramount Theater in Huntington, New York, the comic’s hometown.

“Loved to be able to bring my kids to work,” the TruTV alum gushed via Instagram about the special moment. “It filled my heart with such happiness to share the stage with those amazing little humans.”

Surprisingly, his estranged wife revealed that she was among the sold-out crowd cheering him on.

This wasn’t the first time the former couple spent time together. On January 11, they were photographed out and about in Long Island, New York. Although they climbed into the same vehicle while bundled up in winter clothing, Bessy’s wedding ring was visibly absent from her left hand. Their outing came two weeks after they initially announced their separation.

“Hi everyone. With love and respect, we have decided to separate. Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to coparenting together,” Bessy wrote via Instagram on New Year’s Eve.

“We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together,” she continued. “And of course, we will still continue to help animals and rescue dogs, which is something we are both passionate about!”

For Joe’s part, he shocked fans with his own lengthy statement, which not only revealed he and Bessy were parting way but that he was also leaving Impractical Jokers.

“Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away,” he explained at the time. “Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and coparent to our two incredible kids.”