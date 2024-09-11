Ciao, Barbie! Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley jetted off to Italy for a little R&R before welcoming their first child. The pregnant actress and her producer husband, both 34, joined pals Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid and Benedict Cumberbatch on a yacht off the coast of Palmarola in late August.

“Margot and Tom managed to squeeze in some romantic couples’ time, too,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “They went sightseeing and shopping and ate at some wonderful cafes.”

With her due date fast approaching, “Margot is so excited to become a mother,” says the source. “She and Tom always knew that they wanted to have a family, and the baby is all they can talk about.”