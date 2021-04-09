Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Just friends! Kourtney Kardashian reacted to rumors that she’s dating TikTok star Addison Rae. “In honor of tonight’s episode of [Keeping Up With the Kardashians], curiosity killed the cat,” the Poosh.com founder captioned two adorable photos of the besties on Thursday, April 8.

Based on the storyline of KUWTK, it looks like Kourtney’s message was directed at her sisters. After all, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian were convinced that the E! personality, 41, and the social media star, 20, were “hooking up”!

“We all decided to get to the bottom of Kourtney and Addison,” Khloé, 36, revealed during a private confessional. “So, we invited Addison over for lunch but without Kourtney, because we just wanna ask a couple questions and get to know her more.”

While sitting down with the famous family, Addison made it clear she and Kourtney don’t have a physical relationship. Additionally, the mother of three, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, later explained the nature of their bond.

“We made a workout video together and we’ve been working out ever since. She just basically never left,” Kourtney said. “It’s just nice to have good, positive energy around. I think sometimes you just connect with certain people and we just love hanging out with each other.”

Prior to Addison’s appearance on the hit reality TV show, the internet was definitely confused about her role in Kourtney’s life. “This friendship still weirds me the f–k out,” one person commented on a September 2020 picture of the BFFs. “She’s 41 and she’s hanging around with 19-year-olds in swimming pools,” added another. “Do you suggest a better place? I’m looking for ideas,” Kourtney replied.

Despite all of the backlash and speculation, Addison is grateful to be close with the Kardashian-Jenner family. Although, she does her best not to get too starstruck! “Like, I don’t necessarily freak out about a single individual, but I’ll overall look at it and be like, ‘What is my life? Why am I driving to Malibu right now? Where am I?'” the “Obsessed” singer expressed during a July 2020 interview with Tom Ward. “I think it’s just because I am not, you know, from here. So, it’s still crazy to me that I even live in Los Angeles.”