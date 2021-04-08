They want answers! Kim Kardashian boldly asked Kourtney Kardashian‘s pal Addison Rae about the nature of their relationship during the new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, April 8.

The TikTok star, 20, has grown quite close to the Poosh founder, 41, in recent months. Not only did they quarantine with each other for some time amid the coronavirus pandemic, but they also often exercised together and shared several BFF snaps on Instagram.

Because of their substantial age difference, Kim admitted she and Khloé Kardashian were both curious about what the duo actually had in common.

“Me and Addison made a workout video together and we’ve been working out ever since. She just basically never left,” Kourtney shared in a confessional about their friendship, revealing she really enjoys Addison’s company. “It’s just nice to have good, positive energy around. I think sometimes you just connect with certain people and we just love hanging out with each other.”

Shutterstock (2)

When KoKo stepped out to lunch with Kourtney and Addison, she admitted to feeling a bit left out. “Kourtney and Addison’s dynamic is just a little interesting,” the Good American founder told cameras. “Kourt’s not interested in what I’m saying but as soon as Addison would say something, she would like, listen.”

Later on, Kim and Khloé invited Addison over for a meal with the family so they could get to know her better while Kourtney wasn’t around. Addison told them all about herself, including that she was raised in Louisiana and moved to Los Angeles in December. After some small talk, Kim confessed they previously wondered if Addison and Kourtney were “hooking up” behind closed doors.

Addison cleared the air once and for all, telling them, “No, we’re not.”

Kourtney later spoke her piece and explained they just understand each other, adding, “I feel like I have a young heart and an old soul.” The reality star revealed she first met Addison through David Dobrik and pointed out how her 11-year-old son Mason loves David’s YouTube videos.

After learning more about Addison, Khloé said she is “an incredible girl” and Kim fully agreed, saying the influencer is “a good person and a good friend.”

Season 20 of KUWTK airs Thursdays at 8|7c on E!