Now he’s just showing off! YouTuber David Dobrik recently revealed what his new $9.5 million Los Angeles mega-mansion looks like in a sweet home tour video — and needless to say, the property is out of this world.

The 24-year-old showed fans — and some of his friends who appeared in the video to view the home for the first time — around the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house in a YouTube video posted to his channel in February 2021. The lavish residence also features a basketball court, an infinity pool, a movie theater, a jukebox, a pool table, a 300-bottle wine room, three fireplaces and a two-seat swing deck.

One wacky addition David made to the home was including a Hawaiian Punch fountain. Yes, you read that right. “This is my favorite part of the entire house … It’s a water fountain like you get at school, but instead of water, check it out,” he said while sipping the drink in his vlog. “It’s fruit punch. It’s freaking ridiculous!”

It’s no surprise the influencer can afford such an insane bachelor pad. In fact, with an estimated net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, it seems he could finance an even more extravagant house than this one — and that’s saying something.

David started blowing up on the internet years ago, when Vine was still a popular social media platform. Through the 6-second video app, he met fellow YouTuber and now-best friend Jason Nash, with whom he has made many successful videos since he began his channel in 2014.

The 47-year-old previously recalled one of the best pranks David ever played on him exclusively to Life & Style. The Slovakian content creator secretly flew down to Hawaii to sneak attack Jason with paintball guns during a vacation — and though he thought he could evade David during the trip, it didn’t work.

“I remember the phone rang in the hotel room,” Jason said in December 2019. “And I was like, ‘Hello?’ And this girl we work with was like, ‘Hi, we have a bunch of free stuff from Under Armour that they wanted to send, we have a gift basket.’ And I was like, f—k, this is it. Couple minutes later, there was a knock at the door. And I unlocked the door and he stuck the paintball gun in,” he added. “And he was like, ‘open the door, open the door!’”

The hilarious memory served as a reminder as to why the pair are so successful on the video platform — and why they’re so close. “What was really funny is after, I was like, ‘OK, cool, let’s go to dinner,'” Jason added. “And he was like, ‘Nah, gotta get back.’ That just defines our friendship, which is really just about the jokes, and the content and getting something really great.”

