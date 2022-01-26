Setting the record straight. Jordyn Woods replied to fans on Instagram who speculated the model is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns.

The rumors began after Jordyn, 24, shared a photo of a tiny Nike box. Several fans thought the box held baby shoes, but Kylie Jenner‘s ex-bestie wasn’t having it. “Trust me, if I was that, [this] would not be the way I tell y’all,” she wrote. “I thought it was so cute because it was so little. It’s a gift card box.”

Responding to another fan, Jordyn added, “It was a cute gift card box, relax.”

Courtesy of Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Even if the actress and the professional basketball player, 26, aren’t expecting a little one, they’re still going strong after more than a year together! Jordyn and Karl-Anthony made their relationship Instagram official in September 2020.

“I found you, then I found me,” the Los Angeles native captioned a photo of the lovebirds at the time, while the NBA star captioned his own post, “There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights.”

Prior to taking their romance public, Jordyn insisted she and Karl-Anthony were just friends. “Karl is like a brother to me,” she replied to a fan via Instagram in August 2019.

However, come September the following year, Jordyn finally opened up about her connection to Karl-Anthony. “We have been friends for a long time,” she revealed during an interview with Extra. “Naturally, we both connected about losing a parent at a very young age. So, it was a very organic relationship that we’d been best friends for a while.”

Jordyn’s father, John Woods, died of cancer in January 2017, and Karl-Anthony’s mother, Jacqueline Cruz, died in April 2020.

Some of Jordyn’s followers took issue with her “I found you, then I found me” caption, but given the couple’s history and shared experiences with loss, she thought it was perfect.

“People were getting on me about the caption, but I just think that when you find the right one, you can learn even more about yourself,” Jordyn clarified. “It’s about learning to evolve with someone. The right person will bring a lot out of you.”