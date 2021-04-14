Setting the record straight. Total Bellas star Nikki Bella responded to speculation that she was pregnant with baby No. 2 on Tuesday, April 13.

“So, a lot of people have asked me this since the weekend,” the 37-year-old wrote over an Instagram comment inquiring about a potential pregnancy, alongside her response to the user. “Sucks, LOL, but I talk about it on the podcast tomorrow. Hormones, body changes and holding [eight] pounds of water weight! Today back to normal!!”

In the former WWE wrestler‘s response to the Instagram commenter, she explained, “No, LOL, I have seen a few of these comments. My dress was baggy and with the number placement and being super bloated from travel and hormones (milk is coming to an end) I totally look it. It is what it is. Had abs in the day and a little belly at night. #MomLife.” It appeared that the mother of one was referring to the outfit she wore to WrestleMania 37 on Saturday.

The E! personality — who welcomed her first child, son Matteo, with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev in July 2020, just one day prior to twin sister Brie Bella — has been working hard on her postpartum body since giving birth to her son. She has also been really open about the process on social media.

Nikki revealed her postpartum weight loss goals in September 2020 and noted that she wanted to lose 18 pounds in the “healthiest way possible” so she could continue breast-feeding. “Giving my son the most amazing nutrition is No. 1,” she said via Instagram at the time. “So, there’s going to be no crash diets. There’s going to be no starving myself. It’s going to be bringing workouts back in and healthy nutrition, which I have been doing. Of course, I cheat here and there, the normal.”

The San Diego native revealed the following month that she faced some challenges with her diet. “I was 12 [pounds] away from baby weight about four or five days ago and I was really proud,” Nikki dished during an episode of “The Bellas Podcast”. “And then I’ve had some fun — I wouldn’t even say it was fun — exhausted and overwhelmed. So I did some Postmating instead of cooking. Now I’m 15 [pounds] away from post-baby which is fine.”

It was then that she decided to improve her workout schedule. “I did cardio today. I told myself like, you gotta start working out now,” she added. “So today I’ve started and I’m just gonna try to fit it in. I just did 20 minutes today, and look, 20 minutes can be a game-changer.”

It seems to have done her well. In March 2021, she shared a photo of her abs on Instagram and revealed she was “almost back to her pre-baby body.” Killing it, mama!