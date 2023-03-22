Here comes the TV bride! Selena Gomez left fans speechless after she was photographed in a wedding dress on Tuesday, March 21. However, the A-list starlet isn’t walking down the aisle in real life but will seemingly say “I do” during the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building.

Unsurprisingly, Selena looked breathtaking in a strapless, white wedding dress embroidered in lace. The “Calm Down” songstress paired the gown with white gloves, a stunning, yet simple veil that held up her updo and a chic red lip.

In true Selena fashion, she added a modern twist to the ethereal look: white Doc Martins.

“I have no caption. Just a regular day at work. @onlymurdershulu,” she captioned her Tuesday, March 21 Instagram photo.

In the snapshots, the former Disney star sat on the kitchen floor while sporting the wedding getup and exposing her boots

Selena’s Only Murders in the Building costars Steve Martin shared more BTS photos with the Rare Beauty founder via Twitter.

“Guess what just happened,” he captioned his photo with Selena, while donning a tuxedo and black bowtie.

Minutes later, he posted a second photo with her and costar Martin Short, who donned a red scarf and matching colored boutonniere to his suit.

The famous trio is currently filming Only Murders in the Building season 3, which will feature familiar faces like Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep and Jesse Williams on viewers’ television screens. Before adding more A-list actors to the cast list, Selena has gushed over working with Steve and Martin over the past two seasons and even deemed the pair as “protective.”

“I think in general, my standards for humor and gentlemen, and just, professionals have been – the bar’s been lifted pretty high working with these two [Steve and Martin],” she told Entertainment Tonight in June 2022. “So, it’s been really fun, but I’m now a little bit picky.”

One month later, Selena’s male costars and the show were nominated for Emmys. Sadly, Selena did not receive a nomination for her portrayal as Mabel, leading Steve and Martin to come to her defense.

“Well, we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled at the nominations, not only for us but for the show,” the Father of the Bride actor told The New York Times in July 2022. “We’re dismayed that Selena was not nominated because she’s so crucial to our performances, really.”

Steve later told ET at the time, “We’re also loving that our crucial partner Selena Gomez is recognized as a producer in the Best Comedy Series category.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Selena Gomez in a stunning wedding dress while filing Only Murders in the Building!