Selena Gomez has revealed the heartbreaking reason she didn’t stay in close touch with her Wizards of Waverly Place costars after the Disney Channel show wrapped in 2012, sharing that she was unhappy with some of her life choices at the time.

“I felt ashamed of the decisions that I made,” Selena, 30, told Jennifer Stone, who played her best friend, Harper, and David DeLuise, who portrayed her TV dad, Jerry, during the Monday, February 27, episode of the “Wizards of Waverly Pod” podcast.

“I didn’t want you guys to see me in the state that I was in, because A, you would have told me the truth, which terrifies me, and B, I didn’t want to let you down,” the “Back to You” singer continued.

David was so touched, telling Selena, “That’s really sweet, and thank you for saying that,” adding, “Obviously I miss you.”

Jennifer was relieved to finally know the reason Selena didn’t stay in contact. “I appreciate you saying that too, because to be perfectly blunt, there has been times where I’m like, ‘Did we stop being friends because I didn’t tell her what she wanted to hear?'” she told the Only Murders in the Building star. “You know what I mean? So, I appreciate you being that honest.”

Selena told Jennifer and David how much they meant to her after so many years without talking. “I appreciate you guys dearly. I love you so much in a way that I’ve never loved anybody else,” she confessed.

The “Wolves” songstress was 15 years old when she started on Wizards of Waverly Place in 2007, playing Alex Russo. By the time the series ended, she was in a high profile relationship with singer Justin Bieber that would continue to be on and off for years. She later became a vocal advocate for mental health after revealing she suffered from anxiety, panic attacks and depression and later was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

When asked what advice she would have given her younger self in 2007, Selena responded, “I wish that I had maybe known how hard it was going to get,” adding, “But to know that I’d get on the other side of it.”