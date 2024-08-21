It Ends with Us' Brandon Sklenar Slams Fans Amid Cast Drama

Brandon Sklenar wants to put an end to the drama surrounding It Ends With Us.

The actor, 34, broke his silence regarding the criticism the film’s women have received for their approach to It Ends With Us’ sensitive topics. In a passionate letter shared via Instagram on Tuesday, August 20, he began by saying that he wanted to “address all this stuff swirling online” before going on to defend author Colleen Hoover, who wrote the 2016 novel that inspired the movie, as well as stars Blake Lively, Isabela Ferrer and Jenny Slate. Brandon tagged the women in his post.

“Colleen and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves,” he wrote. “Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about. It is, in fact, the opposite of the point.”

It Ends With Us stars Blake, 36, as a florist named Lily Bloom who enters an abusive relationship with an aspiring neurosurgeon named Ryle Kincaid, played by Justin Baldoni. Justin, 40, also directed the film. Brandon plays Atlas, a man from Lily’s past who reenters her life.

Brandon also hinted at the rumors of drama among the cast members, writing, “What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film. It’s been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online.”

Fans speculated that Justin had distanced himself from the rest of the cast when he did not appear alongside his fellow stars at many of the press events ahead of the film’s August 9 release. Colleen, 44, and some of the cast members also reportedly unfollowed the filmmaker on Instagram. It was rumored that Justin did not agree with using a “fluff” press run that emphasized fashion to promote a movie that addressed domestic violence.

Brandon continued in his letter, “Someone very close to me has been struggling with a relationship that has mirrored Lily’s closely. I feel a responsibility to bring this to life and help spread that message further. Prior to my involvement in this film, she had not heard of the book. It was only then that she read it. She credits Colleen’s book and subsequently this film with saving her life.”

The actor added that there was not “a single person involved in the making of this film” who did not know about “the responsibility we had in making this.”

“A responsibility to all the women who have experienced generational trauma — Domestic abuse — Or struggle with looking in the mirror and loving who they see,” Brandon wrote. “This movie is a harsh reality check for the men who need to get their s–t together and take responsibility for themselves and their actions.”

Brandon added that It Ends With Us is “meant to inspire, validate and recognize, instill hope, build courage and help people feel less alone.”

“Ultimately, it’s meant to spread love and awareness. It is not meant to once again, make the women the ‘bad guy,’ let’s move beyond that together,” he concluded. “All I ask is that before you spread hate on the internet, ask yourself who it’s helping. Ask yourself if your opinions are based in any fact. Or if you simply want to be a part of something. Let’s be a part of something better together. A part of a new story being written for women and all people everywhere. Lead with Love and please be Kind.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.