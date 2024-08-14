Justin Baldoni continued to fuel feud rumors while recalling “friction” on set of It Ends With Us amid speculation that he and costar Blake Lively have issues.

While speaking to Elle U.K., Justin, 40, said that Blake, 36, is a “powerhouse.” However, he also admitted that there was a certain tension on set that led to the final product of the film.

“There are all these things that happen every day on set, there’s always friction that happens when you make a movie like this,” Justin – who starred as Ryle and directed the film – said. “Then at the end of the day, it’s that friction, I believe, that creates the beautiful art. Everything in life needs friction to grow.”

The Jane the Virgin star continued, “We created something so beautiful and so magical, and it was hard, and it was worth it at the same time. And I grew so much as both a filmmaker, an actor and as a person throughout this experience.”

Rumors have been circulating online that Blake and Justin butted heads on set of the movie, which was released in theaters on August 9. The speculation began when fans noticed that they didn’t pose for photos together during the premiere in New York City on August 6. Meanwhile, the costars haven’t been paired to do interviews together and Blake, costar Jenny Slate and author Colleen Hoover don’t follow Justin on Instagram.

Justin previously hinted at issues on set when he told Today that “every movie is a miracle” because the crew deals with “navigating complex personalities and trying to get everybody on the same page with the same vision.”

“And mistakes are always made, and then you figure out how to move past them,” he added.

Blake also previously opened up about a creative disagreement on set, telling U.K.’s Hits Radio that she had to convince the production team to include Lana Del Rey‘s song “Cherry” in the film. “I’m not supposed to be talking about this,” she began, explaining that she ultimately won the argument and the song was featured on the soundtrack.

Meanwhile, Jenny, 42, fueled rumors that Justin also has issues with other members of the crew when she intentionally avoided answering a question about him at the NYC premiere. After a Deadline reporter asked what it was like to work with Justin as both a director and screen partner, she simply said he had an “intense job.”

“I just found myself being like, ‘Wow, I really just want to have one job at once,’” she said, adding that she likes to write but concluded that she’s “good with just acting.”

Fans quickly noticed that Jenny seemed to dodge the question, which led many to speculate about the feud on social media. “I just found out about the whole It Ends With Us cast drama and omg they asked her what it was like to work with Justin and she completely ignored the question,” one fan wrote via X while sharing the interview clip.