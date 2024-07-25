Jennifer Lopez is feeling the love on her birthday … except from her husband, Ben Affleck. The A-lister went make up free in new photos on Instagram and gushed about the affection she was feeling from her fans — notably, leaving the Batman actor’s name out of the tribute.

“I’ve been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world,” Jennifer, 55, shared alongside a carousel of photos on Wednesday, July 24. “It’s funny as I sit here contemplating on the most extraordinary journey, I still feel like the same girl starting out, so full of energy and bravado, so ready to take on the whole world on the outside and yet so tender, fragile and sometimes frightened, but always full of love on the inside.”

In the photos, the mom of two stepped away from her normal over-the-top glam and instead showed off her bare face with a slick-backed ponytail as she admired her birthday cake and flowers.

The Monster-in-Law actress emphasized that aside from her “family and friends” — without mentioning her husband — it was her fans who have “always been there” through both good and tough times.

“I want you to know on my birthday that YOU are my biggest gift,” Jen concluded. “I can always count on you. And I want you to know that you can always count on me. Thank you for your caring, your understanding, your loyalty and most importantly your love.”

Ahead of her special day, the New York native celebrated by hosting a birthday lunch with her friends and family on July 21 — with Ben, 51, skipping the festive outing. Instead, ​​she was joined by her longtime manager, Benny Medina, her teenage kids, Max and Emme, and her sister, Lynda.

The A-listers have seemingly been experiencing marital problems since earlier this year, with In Touch reporting that they were on the brink of splitting up on May 15.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!” a source told the outlet. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Although Ben and Jen have not yet addressed the split rumors, the Batman actor has been frequently photographed without his wedding ring. Most recently, the couple spent their second wedding anniversary apart, without publicly acknowledging the occasion.

Ben and Jennifer eloped to Las Vegas on July 16, 2022, just three months after announcing their engagement. The couple rekindled their relationship in April 2021, shortly after the “Jenny From the Block” singer ended her engagement with former MLB player Alex Rodriguez.

The couple initially intended to make it down the aisle in September 2003 during their first attempt at a relationship in the early 2000s, but canceled the wedding suddenly and ended their relationship in January 2004.