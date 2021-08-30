Another day, another reason to obsess over Jennifer Lopez‘s style! This time, the A-lister was photographed looking more fabulous than ever while attending a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice, Italy, on Saturday, August 28.

J. Lo, 52, wore a mismatching floral bra, pants and cape from the Italian fashion house. The “Let’s Get Loud” artist paired the ornate look with a bejeweled headpiece, chandelier earrings and heels. J. Lo made sure to rock plenty of fun rings and bracelets and a gold Dolce & Gabbana purse. In some photos, though, fans noticed the price tag was still on Jennifer’s cape! As far as wardrobe malfunctions go, it wasn’t the worst! Plus, her beauty and grace was enough to steal the show.

Of course, the longtime entertainer is no stranger to wearing designer duds. However, Jennifer’s everyday style is generally less busy! “I grew up in the Bronx. I had this very urban kind of upbringing with break dancing in the ’80s, Adidas and hoops. That street Bronx style is still very much part of my style. I also grew up on musicals and looking at all these glamorous movie stars,” the mother of twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Antony, told Harper’s Bazaar in a 2019 interview.

“That was also very much part of what I aspired to be style-wise, like those beautiful women like Ava Gardner, Marilyn Monroe or even Jackie O from that time,” Jennifer added. “Just that type of ’50s, ’60s glamour. As I started developing, I realized that those were the things that I liked. It was either very street or very glamorous. Glamorous and kind of sensual. That became who I was.”

Even if the Dolce & Gabbana ensemble was a slight departure from her go-to fashion choices, J. Lo certainly looked amazing! Unfortunately, her boyfriend, Ben Affleck, wasn’t in attendance. That said, things are still going strong between the Hollywood sweethearts.

Jennifer and Ben, 49, who originally dated from 2002 to 2004, “are looking to buy a mega-million-dollar mansion to call their own,” a source previously told In Touch.

“They want privacy, and they want to live the good life. Whichever place they choose, it’ll be the perfect home to blend their family,” the insider added, referring to Max, 13, Emme, 13, and Ben’s kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

