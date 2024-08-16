Jason Sudeikis Angry at Mindy Kaling and Kate Hudson's Series

Kate Hudson and Mindy Kaling have had a blast filming their new Netflix basketball series, Running Point, together, but it’s being dismissed by some critics as a shameless Ted Lasso rip-off – and a source exclusively tells Life & Style that Jason Sudeikis isn’t impressed.

Jason, 48, stars opposite Hannah Waddingham in the Apple TV original series, which spanned three seasons and ended in 2023. The show focuses on an affable American coach who takes it upon himself to lift up the spirits of a British soccer club.

The show’s upbeat tone and unusual plot structure catapulted it into the hearts of many viewers, gobbling up award nominations and even landing the cast an invite to the White House from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, for the series’ representation and discussion of mental health and wellbeing.

“When Ted Lasso took off, it was such an offbeat, optimistic and wacky show that Jason legitimately believed it would be impossible to imitate,” the insider close with the actor says.

“For a while there, he was right.”

“Little did Jason know that pretty much the second Lasso ended production, there would be copycats popping up like weeds on the various streaming services,” the source continued.

Insiders dish that the show Mindy, 44, and Kate, 45, are currently readying for release touches on the same kind of positivity and hapless hope in the face of a rough world Ted Lasso made its name on.

“The copycat that particularly bugs him is Netflix’s sports comedy Running Point,” the insider says, “which has completed shooting and which will roll out next year.”

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images

Mindy and Kate’s project was picked up by Netflix and is currently in post production. Kate’s character is unexpectedly appointed head of a basketball franchise, mirroring the unexpected head coaching position Jason’s character assumed in Ted Lasso.

“As far as Jason is concerned,” the insider continues, “this show from Mindy Kaling and Kate Hudson is a bridge too far when it comes to taking cues from Lasso in its filming style, its premise, its casting and its tone.”

While Netflix is keeping footage of the new series close to the chest, a promo from the producers suggests the two women have taken a feminist angle on Ted Lasso.

“When a scandal forces her brother to resign, Isla Gordon (Hudson) is appointed president of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, and her family business,” the promo states.

“Ambitious and often overlooked, Isla will have to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job, especially in the unpredictable, male-dominated world of sports.”

Though, a fresh angle and a gender swap may not be enough to keep Jason from fuming, suggests the source.

“Because Jason has been quietly probing some kind of return to his signature character over the last few months, this knockoff doesn’t make him happy at all.”

“He’s keeping his fingers crossed that critics will call the show out for what it is when it finally comes out next year!”