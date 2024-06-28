Mindy Kaling in Swimsuit 4 Months After Giving Birth: Photo

Mindy Kaling kicked off the first week of summer and flaunted her fabulous postpartum body in a bathing suit four months after secretly giving birth to her third child.

The Office actress, 45, kicked off her Thursday, June 27, Instagram carousel in her backyard while she rocked a turquoise one-piece Andie swimsuit that featured a cute double strap. Mindy also pulled out all the stops of fun in the photos that followed in the roundup. From In-N-Out orders to gorgeous floral bouquets to soaking up vitamin D outside with her kids Katherine, 6, Spencer, 3, and her infant daughter, Anne.

“And summer begins!” she captioned the post.

Mindy’s social media followers hyped up the Sex Life of College Girls cocreator of the post as all of her photos were drool-worthy.

“Did she just have a baby??? And THIS is how good she looks?!!!” one person gushed while a second person wrote, “Very beautiful photos of you and your family.”

On Monday, June 24, Mindy revealed that she privately grew her family while celebrating her 45th birthday. The Inside Out star announced she welcomed baby No. 3 by sharing a photo of her two eldest kids laying next to their then-newborn sibling.

“In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined. When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life,” Mindy gushed in the caption. “I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!”

Mindy’s summer bathing suit was from her recent collaboration with Andie Swim and people love the designs. The Mindy Project actress and brand announced their second partnership in May via Instagram and the entertainer was the face of the campaign as she donned a red swimsuit while sitting in a lakeside field.

Mindy Kaling/ Instagram

“Mindy x Andie is back! Welcome to Summer Camp: Swimsuits and cover-ups reminiscent of carefree camp seasons of summers past,” the caption read. “Like a lot of women, my body shape changes and Andie suits look great and make me feel confident no matter what size I am. Please check out this ultra-flattering, preppy-fabulous collection now before they sell out!”

The Ocean’s 8 star looked fabulous in the swimwear following her weight loss transformation that she debuted in 2022.

That May, Mindy shared that she discovered a newfound love for working out and entered a positive relationship with fitness.

“I’ve really been mixing it up and knowing that if a workout doesn’t necessarily make me soak my clothes with sweat, that it still was a good workout … It does not have to be punishing,” she told People at the time, later adding, “I’ve tried really hard to let go of this idea of losing weight for vanity reasons and really trying to think of how I can be healthy. And for me, healthy is working out, moving my body a lot, keeping hydrated, and then not having negative connotations around working out and making me feel like if I don’t do this, then I won’t be something else.”