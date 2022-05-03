Mindy Kaling’s Transformation Photos: See Her Weight Loss After Revealing Love of Working Out
Mindy Kaling is an entirely new woman in 2022. She blew fans away in March by unveiling a noticeable weight loss in an Instagram photo while wearing a plunging, figure hugging gown. It wasn’t a one-off, as she went on to rock a stunning Dolce & Gabbana dress with a fitted bodice and thigh-high slit to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and shared another sexy little black dress photo two days later, admitting it was a “thirst trap.”
The Office alum has opened up about how she now has a workout routine of activities she enjoys doing, such as yoga, Pilates, walking and strength training. As a result, her body has loved how she’s mixing things up instead of the “punishing” fitness routines she used to put herself through.
“When I was younger, I had a very specific idea of how working out needed to be. It was like 45 minutes on the treadmill, seven-minute mile, it needed to be punishing, I needed to hate it,” Mindy told People in a May 3 interview.
Today, “I don’t have to be like the expert at the thing to really enjoy it and to get a great workout,” the actress told the publication. “Surprising the body with lots of different things I think is really good, particularly for my body … I’ve really been mixing it up and knowing that if a workout doesn’t necessarily make me soak my clothes with sweat, that it still was a good workout … It does not have to be punishing.”
Mindy has also changed her mindset when it comes to shedding pounds. “I’ve tried really hard to let go of this idea of losing weight for vanity reasons and really trying to think of how I can be healthy,” The Mindy Project star revealed. “And for me, healthy is working out, moving my body a lot, keeping hydrated, and then not having negative connotations around working out and making me feel like if I don’t do this, then I won’t be something else.”
The Morning Show star is a mom of two. She welcomed a daughter, Katherine, in December 2017, followed by a son, Spencer, in September 2020. She’s always preached body positivity, even before her recent slim down. “IDK who needs to hear this but … WEAR A BIKINI IF YOU WANT TO WEAR A BIKINI. You don’t have to be a size 0. Swipe for my storytime and have a great summer,” Mindy wrote in a July 2019 Instagram post.
Scroll down for photos of Mindy’s weight loss transformation over the years.
