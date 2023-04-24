Mindy Kaling‘s looks have changed over the years, especially after her dramatic weight loss, but has she ever admitted to getting plastic surgery? The actress has never talked openly about getting any procedures done but has had a good laugh about it and made light of women who do go under the knife.

In a 2015 tweet, Mindy joked, “I will know I’m famous if I have a major cosmetic dermatologist in my entourage,” seeming to hint at stars like the Kardashians whose skin doctors make house calls and are well known to their Instagram followers for their youth-maintaining skin treatments.

The Mindy Project star wrote about the unattainable beauty standards of some Hollywood stars in her 2015 book, Why Not Me?”and how they get obvious cosmetic work done but chalk up their difference in looks to healthy lifestyle habits.

“That’s why when actresses are asked in interviews about their obvious, face-altering plastic surgery, they say things like, ‘Oh, I would never get any work done. Then how do I look like this? I’m just getting a lot of rest, meditating, and staying hydrated,'” The Office alum explained.

Mindy then wrote about how beauty magazines are willing to repeat those claims to their readers, who will likely never be able to achieve the same goals. “One of the great things about women’s magazines is that they accept that drinking water and sitting quietly will make your breasts huge and lips plump up to the size of two bratwursts,” she quipped.

The Morning Show star then pointed out how on TV, women are either stick-thin or the exact opposite. “Most women we see onscreen are either so thin that they’re walking clavicles or so huge that their only scenes involve them breaking furniture and eating whole pies.” Mindy added, “In the United States, a woman who is 5’4″ and a size 10 is probably more common than virtually any other body type. But somehow when she is onscreen, it’s shocking to people.”

Even though Mindy wrote in her 2011 memoir Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? that she would be “chubby for life” because she had “no hobbies except dieting,” “no discipline” and was “pretty happy with the way I look, so long as I don’t break a beach chair,” she underwent quite a transformation a decade later, losing 40 pounds between 2021 and 2022.

Mindy chalked it up to portion control. “Honestly, I didn’t really do anything differently. I eat what I like to eat. If I do any kind of restrictive diet, it never really works for me. I just eat less of it,” she told Entertainment Tonight in April 2022, adding, “I wish there was something more juicy or dynamic about the way that I’ve lost a little bit of weight, but that’s the way I’ve done it.”

Scroll down to see Mindy’s transformation over the years in photos.