Actress Mindy Kaling is responding to fans’ concern that she may have food “issues” in order to keep her svelte new frame after her 40-pound weight loss.

The Mindy Project alum, 43, shared a carousel of Instagram photos on Thursday, December 22, showing her in front of a table full of food at the new Los Angeles eatery, Pijja Palace. She had a pizza, chicken drumsticks, onion rings and other delicious yet high-calorie food surrounding her as she smiled. But none of the photos showed Mindy actually eating any of it.

Mindy Kaling Weight Loss
 Mindy Kaling's Transformation Is Stunning! See Before and After Photos

Fans immediately began commenting that they weren’t sure she actually partook in anything at the table. “I don’t see any actual eating here but ok…” one follower wrote, and Mindy quickly responded, “Oh babe I ATE.”

Another user commented, ‘There is no eating in these pictures,” and Mindy replied once again. “I actually think this concern is sweet. But I swear this is not my issue. But thank you being kind! [sic]” she wrote.
Mindy Kaling Food Concern
The Office alum has been on a weight loss journey throughout 2022, where she’s been sharing her shrinking frame with fans via Instagram.
On Sunday, December 18, she posted photos wearing a form-fitting strapless white dress and revealed she never thought she could pull off such an outfit.
“I never wear winter white! I was always so worried about it not being flattering and also about dropping food on it,” Mindy wrote in the caption. “Last night, @mollyddickson took me out of my comfort zone with this amazing satin blazer and strapless mini (also not my comfort zone! Who am I, Ariana Grande?!) by @magdabutrym I loved it! … Here’s to trying more new fashion risks this year!”
Mindy first grabbed attention by unveiling a noticeable weight loss in an Instagram photo while wearing a plunging, figure-hugging gown in March. She then rocked Dolce & Gabbana dress with a fitted bodice and thigh-high slit to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and shared another sexy little black dress photo two days later, admitting it was a “thirst trap.”

“When I was younger, I had a very specific idea of how working out needed to be. It was like 45 minutes on the treadmill, seven-minute mile, it needed to be punishing, I needed to hate it,” Mindy revealed to People in a May 2022 interview. But she learned to love her new fitness plan that helped her shed weight, which included yoga, Pilates, walking and strength training.

“I don’t have to be like the expert at the thing to really enjoy it and to get a great workout,” the actress told the publication. “Surprising the body with lots of different things I think is really good, particularly for my body … I’ve really been mixing it up and knowing that if a workout doesn’t necessarily make me soak my clothes with sweat, that it still was a good workout … It does not have to be punishing.”