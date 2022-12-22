Actress Mindy Kaling is responding to fans’ concern that she may have food “issues” in order to keep her svelte new frame after her 40-pound weight loss.

The Mindy Project alum, 43, shared a carousel of Instagram photos on Thursday, December 22, showing her in front of a table full of food at the new Los Angeles eatery, Pijja Palace. She had a pizza, chicken drumsticks, onion rings and other delicious yet high-calorie food surrounding her as she smiled. But none of the photos showed Mindy actually eating any of it.

Fans immediately began commenting that they weren’t sure she actually partook in anything at the table. “I don’t see any actual eating here but ok…” one follower wrote, and Mindy quickly responded, “Oh babe I ATE.”

Another user commented, ‘There is no eating in these pictures,” and Mindy replied once again. “I actually think this concern is sweet. But I swear this is not my issue. But thank you being kind! [sic]” she wrote.

The Office alum has been on a weight loss journey throughout 2022, where she’s been sharing her shrinking frame with fans via Instagram.

On Sunday, December 18, she posted photos wearing a form-fitting strapless white dress and revealed she never thought she could pull off such an outfit.

“I never wear winter white! I was always so worried about it not being flattering and also about dropping food on it,” Mindy wrote in the caption. “Last night, @mollyddickson took me out of my comfort zone with this amazing satin blazer and strapless mini (also not my comfort zone! Who am I, Ariana Grande ?!) by @magdabutrym I loved it! … Here’s to trying more new fashion risks this year!”

Vanity Fair Oscar Party and shared another sexy little black dress photo two days later, admitting it was a “thirst trap.” Mindy first grabbed attention by unveiling a noticeable weight loss in an Instagram photo while wearing a plunging, figure-hugging gown in March. She then rocked Dolce & Gabbana dress with a fitted bodice and thigh-high slit to theOscar Party and shared another sexy little black dress photo two days later, admitting it was a “thirst trap.”