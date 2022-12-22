Mindy Kaling Responds to Fans’ ‘Food Issue’ Concerns After 40-Lb Weight Loss Following Photos of Huge Meal
Actress Mindy Kaling is responding to fans’ concern that she may have food “issues” in order to keep her svelte new frame after her 40-pound weight loss.
The Mindy Project alum, 43, shared a carousel of Instagram photos on Thursday, December 22, showing her in front of a table full of food at the new Los Angeles eatery, Pijja Palace. She had a pizza, chicken drumsticks, onion rings and other delicious yet high-calorie food surrounding her as she smiled. But none of the photos showed Mindy actually eating any of it.
Fans immediately began commenting that they weren’t sure she actually partook in anything at the table. “I don’t see any actual eating here but ok…” one follower wrote, and Mindy quickly responded, “Oh babe I ATE.”
“When I was younger, I had a very specific idea of how working out needed to be. It was like 45 minutes on the treadmill, seven-minute mile, it needed to be punishing, I needed to hate it,” Mindy revealed to People in a May 2022 interview. But she learned to love her new fitness plan that helped her shed weight, which included yoga, Pilates, walking and strength training.
“I don’t have to be like the expert at the thing to really enjoy it and to get a great workout,” the actress told the publication. “Surprising the body with lots of different things I think is really good, particularly for my body … I’ve really been mixing it up and knowing that if a workout doesn’t necessarily make me soak my clothes with sweat, that it still was a good workout … It does not have to be punishing.”