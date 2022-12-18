She’s always been beautiful! Actress Mindy Kaling showed off her weight loss transformation in a stunning white mini dress and black high heels.

“I never wear winter white! I was always so worried about it not being flattering and also about dropping food on it,” the Office alum, 43, captioned an Instagram carousel post on Sunday, December 18. “Last night, @mollyddickson took me out of my comfort zone with this amazing satin blazer and strapless mini (also not my comfort zone! Who am I, Ariana Grande?!) by @magdabutrym I loved it! No red wine stains anywhere! Here’s to trying more new fashion risks this year!”

Courtesy of Mindy Kaling/Instagram

The Primetime Emmy Award nominee paired her holiday chic look with a white blazer and black tights while wearing her hair down in a sleek straight style.

Courtesy of Mindy Kaling/Instagram

On May 3, Mindy opened up about her fitness journey in an interview with People, describing how her perception on exercise has changed.

Courtesy of Mindy Kaling/Instagram

“When I was younger, I had a very specific idea of how working out needed to be,” the Never Have I Ever star explained. “It was like 45 minutes on the treadmill, seven-minute mile, it needed to be punishing, I needed to hate it.”

She added, “I never felt that kind of confidence to be like, ‘Yeah, actually, I do work out four to five times a week. Can you believe it?’ I always felt like I had to be sheepish about it.”

When it comes to her exercise routines, the Morning Show star — who welcomed daughter Katherine in December 2017 and son Spencer in September 2020— noted she doesn’t “have to be, like, the expert at the thing and really enjoy it to get a great workout.”

“Surprising the body with lots of different things, I think, is really good, particularly for my body,” Mindy added. “I’ve really been mixing it up and knowing that if a workout doesn’t necessarily make me soak my clothes with sweat, that it still was a good workout. It does not have to be punishing. … “It’s made me feel so confident. It’s made me feel so great and own the fact that I love working out.”

Previously, Mindy has encouraged fans to embrace their natural body shapes. In July 2019, the screenwriter shared a picture of herself rocking a bikini, captioning the post, “IDK who needs to hear this but … WEAR A BIKINI IF YOU WANT TO WEAR A BIKINI. You don’t have to be a size [zero].”