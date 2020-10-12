Courtesy of Jeffree Star/Instagram

The plot thickens! After a nearly two-month YouTube hiatus, Jeffree Star is back with some major tea regarding his ex-boyfriend Andre Marhold. “I was recently hanging out with someone — some would call it dating, some would call it f–king,” the makeup mogul, 34, began in a video published on Saturday, October 10.

“I was hanging out with someone. We are not hanging out anymore and there was a lot of online activity about it, and long story short is a random person made a fake account of Andre and proceeded to make up a bunch of crazy stuff about me for, like … we’re going on like a week plus now,” Jeffree, who began spending time with Andre, 30, in late-August, continued.

“Now, most people have common sense and they know that it wasn’t real but it was convincing for a minute and now they’re scamming people out of money and it’s turned into a whole crazy legal thing, but I can’t believe people were falling for fake news, posting about it,” the Los Angeles native added.

Jeffree went on to acknowledge that as someone in the spotlight he “signed up” to hear “crazy rumors” about himself — including “Jeffree does meth,” “Jeffree has AIDS” and so on. However, this has left him speechless. “What in the actual f–k?” Jeffree mused before revealing law enforcement was contacted and the person is being “prosecuted.”

Prior to sharing these allegations with fans, the “Beauty Killer” artist previously accused Andre of stealing from him. Although he never mentioned the professional basketball player specifically by name, Jeffree explained someone he had been “hanging out” with “played” him.

“Jeffree Lynn discovered a lot of things and this person secretly had no job, no money, not even a bank account — and we’re talking this person is 30 years plus. So, all these things that I [was] told were all false,” he detailed in a September 30 Instagram Story, referring to himself in the third person.

“I was lied to and I was like, ‘OK, bye sweetie. It was really good meeting you. Thanks. Bye!’ And then all of a sudden, there’s some Louis Vuitton luggage missing. [There are] some backpacks missing and [there are] a few sunglasses missing. So, ‘Jeffree Star got robbed’ — someone just stole a few things,” he elaborated.

Since then, Jeffree has removed all photos of Andre from his Instagram, save for one where his face is covered. While an Andre Marhold Instagram account with the handle “amarxiii” is still active on the platform, it’s not a verified page.

