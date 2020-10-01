Just one day after Jeffree Star accused his now-ex of stealing from him, basketball player Andre Marhold took to his Instagram Stories to seemingly throw shade at the makeup mogul over the claims.

It all started when the athlete, 30, began doing paid promotions on his Instagram Stories for fans and followers. He now has nearly 120,000 followers on the social media platform, so many users were contacting him to post promos. Nestled amid many of these advertisements was one that read, “Follow @jeffreystar, new merch in,” with three fire emojis. Andre included The Shade Room’s video repost of Jeffree’s Instagram Stories where the beauty guru accused him of stealing.

Instagram

In a separate set of posts on what appears to be Andre’s backup account’s Instagram Stories, according to E! News, Andre was more explicit about what happened between himself and the beauty guru. “Jeffrey blocked me,” the father of one wrote, adding crying laughing emojis. “Y’all this man lies thru his teeth! Sad bruh.” Additionally, he wrote, “Jeffree, unblock so we can talk about this on LIVE so the people can see how you lie!”

On Wednesday, September 30, the Jeffree Star Cosmetics founder, 34, took to Instagram to address rumors he had been “robbed.” “Listen. I’m sure a lot of y’all can relate, but sometimes when you meet people … SURPRISE. They’re not who they say they are,” the vlogger began in a series of Story videos.

“So, I’ve been hanging out with someone. Just two grown adults having sex and chilling, nothing serious, but I was presented a whole different person than who this man really was,” Jeffree continued. “About a week ago, Jeffree discovered a lot of things. This person secretly [had] no job, no money, not even a bank account.”

The YouTuber then explained he decided to call it quits after learning this information about the person. Though he never addressed Andre by name, their relationship was the only one Jeffree seemingly was in publicly. The pair went Instagram official on August 26.

“Then, all of the sudden there is some Louis Vuitton luggage missing, there’s some backpacks missing and there’s a few sunglasses missing,” the content creator alleged, noting that it was the “principle” of the matter and not the material value of the items that mattered to him.

Despite being hot and heavy from day one, it looks as though those days are over for Jeffree and Andre.