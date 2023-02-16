Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has “no comment” for Andy Cohen following his claims that she was the reason for Heather Gay‘s black eye during the show’s third season.

The Bravo personality’s rep tells Life & Style in an exclusive statement that Jen, 49, “chooses to focus this time with her family” instead of these allegations.

“I personally know that she has not spoken to Andy Cohen since before the reunion where he called her directly to beg her to attend the RHOSLC [season] 3 reunion,” her rep continues. “That, coupled with the fact that we passed on the [one-on-one interview] six times seems to be where his aggressions lie.”

Initially, it was reported that Jen was set to sit down with Andy before reporting to prison on Friday, February 17. The reality star was sentenced to serve 6.5 years on January 6 after pleading guilty to fraud charges in connection with a nationwide telemarketing scheme. However, Jen made it clear that she would be telling her story, her way.

“I will not be doing the 1:1 with Andy Cohen and Bravo because of their unwillingness to remove contractual provisions that would allow the network to legally make misrepresentations of me and my story, relating to any and all topics, prior to and during the course of my participation,” she shared in an Instagram post on January 6. “The specific 1 on 1 interview was not part of my RHOSLC reality TV contract. I promised myself and my loving family that I would not allow this portion of my life to be sensationalized or inaccurately conveyed.”

Jen continued, writing that “too many people have been hurt by my actions and my inability to control my own narrative,” telling followers that she would “rather remain silent and wait until I am able to accurately share my story.”

These comments from Jen’s rep come one day after Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and Katie Maloney appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, February 15, and speculated with Andy about the real reason behind Heather’s black eye.

“I think it’s from a cast member,” Lala shared. Andy added, “From Jen Shah? I do too. I don’t think she hit her head on a cabinet and got scratches on her arm.”

During the RHOSLC season 3 reunion last month, Heather claimed that she was “blacked out” during the cast’s trip to San Diego and truly “didn’t know” how she woke up with a black eye. While some of the RHOSLC stars also speculated that there was an incident involving Jen, the Bad Mormon author, 50, explained that there was “no way to hide” the injury.

“I went to my thing which is just humor, and just make it go away, and it didn’t go away … But I certainly do not want to implicate anyone here, anyone on production,” she added. “It’s my own guilt and shame about blacking out and not being able to explain it.”