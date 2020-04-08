Too cute! Jenna Dewan took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 8, to share a new selfie with her son, Callum Kazee.

In the adorable snap, the two were snuggled up together in bed. It looks like the 39-year-old is making the best of her quarantining time amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, that doesn’t mean the last few weeks have been a walk in the park for the mother of two.

Courtesy of Jenna Dewan/Instagram

On April 4, she gave her followers a glimpse into what she’s been dealing with. “Milk stains,” she captioned a makeup-free selfie. “Who knows what this hair is doing. PJs still on at noon. Maaaaybe [sic] I’ll go for a walk? Or … eat a cookie and soak up my baby outside in the sun.” We love that Jenna always keeps it real with fans!

The brunette beauty, who welcomed Callum with fiancé Steve Kazee in March, is also mom to 6-year-old daughter Everly, whom she shares with ex Channing Tatum. It’s clear the Step Up alum has her hands full. Thankfully, Everly is adjusting well to her big sister role, making the transition easier for the family.

“Everly was desperate for a little sister, but the minute she saw her baby brother she wanted to hold him and play with him,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in March. “Jenna let Everly carefully hold Callum and then she gently kissed him on the forehead. Jenna can’t wait for Everly and Callum to bond.”

Naturally, Steve is just as happy over his bundle of joy. The Once alum is also looking forward to someday walking down the aisle with his love. “Steve is so excited to marry Jenna,” a separate source exclusively revealed to Life & Style in February. “He says he found his dream girl in her and he treats her like gold, Evie too. He supports her and is her No. 1 fan. He gets excited for every little thing they do, like decorating the nursery and taking engagement photos. It’s really sweet.”

We love to see it!