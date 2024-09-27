Jennifer Aniston 'Hurt' by How Reese Witherspoon 'Dropped Her' (EXCL)

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston were doing great for a while as besties, but a source tells Life & Style their relationship has taken a turn for the worse now that the Legally Blonde alum’s putting her girlfriends behind her new beau.

Reese, 48, was spotted out with her new man, German financier Oliver Haarmann, on a date night in New York City on Wednesday, September 4.

Meanwhile Jen, 55, is feeling betrayed now that her best friend won’t make time for her outside of her new relationship, especially considering the emotional labor she put in helping Reese through her heartbreak after her divorce from agent Jim Toth, which was finalized in August 2023.

“When Reese got divorced, she was really lonely and Jen went out of her way to include her in her life,” the insider continues.

However, the source says that, even “when she’s not with him, for some strange reason, she still doesn’t have any interest in hanging out.”

“She was totally there for her and felt they’d become true friends.”

The two actresses costar on Jen’s series, The Morning Show, playing arch rivals. But in real life, they’ve been getting so close Jen’s Friends costar Courteney Cox has been complaining to her circle she was losing her to Reese!

As Life & Style previously reported, Reese and Jen had been getting spa treatments together, going out to dinners, hiking and giving each other dating advice.

Apparently the Busy Betty author has put her costar’s wisdom to good use, but her new relationship is now getting in the way of their girl time.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

“Now that Reese isn’t single, she’s acting like she no longer has any use for Jen, it’s very hurtful and has her nose out of joint,” the insider says.

“Reese doesn’t see it that way of course, in her view she’s not out of line and it’s just a case of Jen getting jealous and being needy!”

The Big Little Lies actress had a rough time picking up the pieces after her divorce and didn’t expect to be dating again so soon, but things are moving fast with Oliver, 57.

“They met through mutual friends in New York and hit it off,” a second source previously told Life & Style. “They’ve been seeing a lot of each other over the summer. Reese wasn’t expecting to find romance, but she has.”

“She loves to talk business and money and ways to invest, and he’s so knowledgeable.”

The insider reveals Reese’s boyfriend has even gotten the seal of approval from her children, Ava, 25, and Deacon, 20, whom she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe, and Tennessee, 11,whose dad is ex Jim Toth.

“She fully understands that Reese has a new boyfriend and doesn’t begrudge her spending time with him but doesn’t see why she needs to be with him every spare minute,” the first source says.

“Jen is way too proud to admit it, but she’s pretty hurt by the way Reese has suddenly dropped her like a hot potato.”