Jennifer Lopez is a self-confessed hopeless romantic, so it’s no wonder that she’s fallen hard in her relationships and married four times. But her wedding ceremonies sure have changed with each groom. Keep reading for details on all four of Jennifer’s nuptials.

Jennifer Lopez’s First Wedding to Ojani Noa

The up-and-coming actress was 28 years old when she tied the knot for the first time. Jennifer wed Cuban-born waiter Ojani Noa on February 22, 1997, after meeting at Gloria Estefan‘s Miami restaurant in 1996. She wore a figure-hugging white lace backless dress and had her hair in a large updo decorated with white flower petals, forgoing a veil. Ojani wore a black tuxedo for the occasion, where the couple tied the knot in a friend’s backyard garden along the Miami waterfront.

The pair filed for divorce in January 1998 after only 11 months of marriage, but Ojani still manage to hit a number of Hollywood red carpets with his future superstar wife during their short union.

Jennifer Lopez’s Second Wedding to Cris Judd

By the time J. Lo tied the knot for a second time, she was a bona fide movie star and singing sensation, and had a wedding to match her status. She married backup dancer Cris Judd at a private estate in Calabasas, California, on September 29, 2001. The pair met when he was a dancer in Jennifer’s “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” music video earlier that year.

The Enough star wore a stunning white lace Valentino wedding gown, featuring sheer sleeves with intricate embellishments. Jennifer donned a long white lace veil that featured a train and carried a large bouquet of white flowers. Her marriage to Cris was even shorter than her union with Ojani, as the pair separated in June 2002 and Jen filed for divorce the following month after falling for her Gigli costar and future husband, Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez’s Third Wedding to Marc Anthony

J. Lo’s third trip down the aisle caught many fans by surprise, as she and fiancé Ben Affleck officially split in January 2004 after a very public two-year relationship. Five months later, Jennifer was a bride again, secretly marrying singer and longtime friend Marc Anthony on June 5, 2004, in the backyard of her Beverly Hills home, even though the pair had not made their romance public yet. The couple kept the ceremony small with approximately 40 guests in attendance, and never released a wedding photo.

MB Pictures/Shutterstock

The ceremony came as a shock to Jennifer’s own family, who were in town from New York. She invited them to a “beautiful afternoon party” at her home but no one was aware that she was getting married, a source told People at the time. The insider said that Jen was decked out in a white wedding gown and “Neil Lane jewelry from head to toe, including a necklace and bracelet.”

Jennifer Lopez’s Fourth Wedding to Ben Affleck

Two weeks after calling off her engagement to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance in late April 2021, nearly 20 years after they were a first-time couple. The pair got engaged less than a year later in early April 2022, with Jennifer showing off her green diamond ring to fans. This time there would be no prolonged engagement, as Jen and Ben jetted to Las Vegas and secretly wed on July 16, at Sin City’s Little White Wedding Chapel.

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” the Marry Me star wrote in her “On the JLo” newsletter. Jennifer wore two gowns, one was an Alexander McQueen floor length white dress she kept from the 2004 film Jersey Girl, where the couple starred opposite each other. “I’ve had this dress for so many years,” she shared, adding, “and I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day.”

Courtesy of Chris Appleton/Instagram

Jennifer also wore a lace figure-hugging Zuhair Murad off-the-shoulder gown from the designer’s 2023 bridal collection as her other wedding dress, which she shared in photos with fans. J. Lo will have even more wedding dresses as the couple are holding a blowout three-day wedding weekend beginning on August 19 at Ben’s home outside Savannah, Georgia, where they will be surrounded by A-list friends and family for a ceremony to be shared with the people they love.

Scroll down for photos of Jennifer’s 4 weddings.