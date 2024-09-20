Nikki Hall made her return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and made sure her re-introduction was memorable. While giving fans an update on her relationship with Pauly D, Nikki joked that she doesn’t mind the alone time she gets when he’s away.

“Me and Nikki, we’re great. We’ve been together over four years now. It’s the longest relationship I’ve ever had,” Pauly, 44, said during the return of season 7 on Thursday, September 19. “I’m not an easy person to date because I’m never really home.”

Nikki, 32, who sat next to him during the confessional joked, “You think of it that way, but I like when you leave – that’s when I get everything done.”

Before reuniting with the rest of the Jersey Shore crew, the DJ asked Nikki who she was looking forward to seeing the most.

After expressing her “love” for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino, Nikki gushed that “everyone has their own little things about them.”

“What about Vinny [Guadagnino]?” Pauly asked of his bestie.

She replied, “Vinny is like the little thing on your shoulder that you just wanna flick off. But I love Vinny, too, in his own way. I’m just ready to share more experiences and memories with you guys.”

Mike, 42, and costar Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola teased Nikki’s return days before the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premiere, admitting that she brings a fresh “dynamic” to the group.

“It’s always great to see Nikki and she really fits in really well with the dynamic of the squad and I definitely think that we’re going to see a lot more of her, as well,” Mike exclusively told Life & Style in a story published on Wednesday, September 18. “I think Nikki is always authentic to herself, as well as all of the other castmates. And that’s what’s so great about Nikki. She gives her opinion, she’s not afraid to do it.”

The father of three sang high praises of Nikki and Pauly’s relationship, which led Sammi, 37, to reveal that this is the first relationship she’s seen her costar in.

“I’ve never seen that before. And Nikki just complements him really well,” the Sweetheart Coast founder told Life & Style. “They make a beautiful couple and it was fun having her there.”

Pauly introduced the Bair Bikini founder to his Jersey Shore family after they made their relationship official in 2020. They met while filming Double Shot at Love season 1, which premiered the year prior.

Fans noticed that Nikki was absent during Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6. Although Nikki has yet to address her hiatus, it’s been speculated that she took a step back after getting into an explosive fight with Angelina Pivarnick during season 5.

During a February episode, Pauly confessed to Mike that Nikki “changed” his “mentality” about dating.

“I didn’t know [she was the one at first]. With Nikki, we clicked so fast, so early, and even then I was like, ‘Oh, f–k, I don’t know.’ I still questioned myself,” Pauly said, later gushing that “she’s the type of woman who has those caring and nurturing vibes and family values.”