Jersey Shore stars Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola open up about how Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio Jr.’s girlfriend, Nikki Hall, brings a new “dynamic” to the show during an exclusive interview with Life & Style.

“It’s always great to see Nikki and she really fits in really well with the dynamic of the squad and I definitely think that we’re going to see a lot more of her, as well,” Mike, 42, tells Life & Style while discussing upcoming episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

After meeting on MTV’s dating reality show Double Shot at Love, Nikki, 32, and Pauly, 44, made their relationship official in 2020. Nikki has made several appearances on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation since they confirmed their romance, though was noticeably absent from season 7. However, she seems to be making a comeback on the show and is confirmed to appear in upcoming episodes.

“I think Nikki is always authentic to herself, as well as all of the other cast mates. And that’s what’s so great about Nikki,” Mike shares with Life & Style. “She gives her opinion, she’s not afraid to do it.”

Mike adds that it’s “good to see” Nikki and Pauly D’s relationship play out on the show. “It’s good to see them together. They’re very loving,” he continues. “They have a very positive relationship and, you know, it just adds another layer to the dynamic that is Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

Sammi, 37, says she agrees with Mike, adding that it’s “really cool” to see “Pauly in a relationship.” She adds, “I’ve never seen that before. And Nikki just compliments him really well. They make a beautiful couple and it was fun having her there.”

“They’re like a really loving couple,” Mike says. “And the sweet things that they do for each other and the way that they talk to each other, it’s nice to see.”

Back during a May episode of the reality show, Pauly revealed how Nikki cared for him when he was rushed to the hospital during a cast trip to Nashville.

“In Nashville, I had a little problem where I had a hemorrhoid that kind of ruptured and it was bleeding throughout the night,” the DJ explained at the time. “It was bleeding so bad that I lost so much blood that I actually fainted. So I had to get rushed to the hospital and they had to give me a blood transfusion and then sew that up. It was gnarly.”

Nikki wasn’t on the cast trip, though Pauly said she rushed to his side as soon as she heard about his health scare. “I’m very thankful and grateful for Nikki,” he continued. “She was by my side, flew to Nashville, and she helped me out during this whole process. It was a scary thing.”

Mega Agency

Pauly shared an update with his cast mates three weeks later, explaining that he felt “brand new” after his recovery.

“Honestly, that was the hardest part, having to cancel [two shows],” Pauly said in a confessional while reflecting on the experience. “There’s kids who saved up all year, they got outfits, they got haircuts, they got tickets, all to see me. And then I couldn’t make it. I’ve never done that before.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns to MTV on Thursday, September 19, at 8 p.m. ET.