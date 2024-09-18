Jessica Simpson was every bit of a relatable mom when she shared family photos on Instagram to mark her kids’ return to school September 6.

“I’m so very proud of y’all for individually shining your light so that in return others feel the glow,” the pop star wrote alongside a carousel of fun shots of her with daughters Maxwell, 12, and Birdie, 5, and 11-year-old son Ace. “Y’all make your Mom beam with smiles and grace!”

Noticeably missing from the celebratory post was her husband of 10 years, former football pro Eric Johnson. Once a fixture on the 44-year-old star’s social media account, Eric, 45, hasn’t appeared on her page since last September. The couple’s 10th wedding anniversary in July went publicly unacknowledged.

Now sources exclusively tell Life & Style Jessica and Eric have hit a rough patch and have been living separate lives as they contend with money problems and her increasing obsession with her appearance.

“Jessica hasn’t been wearing her ring,” one source tells Life & Style, “and there are rumors they are on a break.”

That break could become permanent as friends speculate they’re headed for divorce. Says the source, “Their marriage seems to be hanging on by a thread.”

One distraction: A second source says Jessica has become hyper-fixated on her looks.

“She doesn’t leave the house without professional makeup, and she always looks like she’s recovering from some kind of cosmetic procedure,” says the source. (In December 2022, the “Irresistible” singer — who lost 100 pounds in 2019 — shared a video of her nonsurgical facelift treatment at a med spa.)

As she becomes more and more wrapped up in herself, she’s been shutting Eric out.

“He’s a relaxed, laid-back guy,” says the source. “Jessica still has an incredible amount of anxiety around her appearance, and Eric isn’t equipped to help her through those issues.”

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

They’ve both become isolated from those close to them. “Friends are puzzled over their withdrawal from their social circle,” says the second source, noting that the couple have been avoiding “even the least demanding social commitments on their calendar.” The source also claims that a seven-years-sober Jessica has become “reclusive” and will go “days on end” without leaving their home.

In the past, Jessica often gushed about Eric, calling him her soulmate and her “sexual shaman” — but the source says they now appear totally disconnected. “They seem like strangers who met on a dating app!”

Finances have also been an issue. In 2021, Jess bought her lucrative brand back from a licensing company for $54 million — at the time, she had to put her house up for collateral and liquidate her stock portfolio. She admitted to borrowing money from her mom and business partner, Tina, who only agreed to the loan if Jessica promised to rein in her spending.

“That was a very rough time that created a lot of financial uncertainty,” says the first source. “Eric and Tina had to have an intervention with her about her spending habits.”

Jessica also backed Eric’s business, Legendary Disciplines, and its failure to launch caused “more tension in their marriage,” says the source.

In 2023, the family rented a home in Nashville, where Jessica tried to restart her music career.

The first source says Eric spent most of his time in L.A., however, creating even more distance. “Jessica felt she wasn’t asking for too much from Eric, and neither really saw the other’s point of view.”

The pair have been through tough times before. “They’ve drifted apart and come closer together many times over,” says the first source, adding, “there have been a lot of ups and downs that they’ve worked through privately.”

But loved ones are worried about their future, especially as Jessica begins working on an upcoming multi-part documentary about her life.

“She’s hoping it’s a comeback, but Eric’s pretty private, so it’s doubtful he’ll like being a part of that.”