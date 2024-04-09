Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Vacation After Split Rumors

No trouble in paradise here! Jessica Simpson seemed to squash rumors that she and husband Eric Johnson split by sharing photos of the couple’s recent vacation with their family in Mexico.

Jessica, 43, took to Instagram on Monday, April 8, to share snaps from her spring break trip to Cabo San Lucas with Eric, 44, Jessica’s mom, Tina Simpson, and kids Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, Ace Knute and Birdie Mae. The carousel included a photo of Ace, 10, holding a fish on a boat, a selfie with Maxi, 11, and a photo of Birdie, 5, holding binoculars, among several others. Eric could be seen playing with Birdie in one of the snaps.

“2024 Spring Breakin’ with the fam was EPIC!” Jessica captioned the set. “Thank you @tinasimpsonofficial for giving these kiddos memorable moments in Cabo that they will hold close to their precious hearts and cherish for a lifetime!”

The carousel also included a solo photo of Jessica flashing a huge smile as the sun washed over her face.

“It was a beautiful fun time,” Tina, 64, commented. “Next up? Italy? Greece? I love you all.”

In a separate post, the singer posed in front of a body of water in a white romper and wrote, “Thank you @suncabovacations for always bringin’ the CHA CHA CHA to the perfectly exquisite vacation spots.”

The family vacation came amid rumors of trouble in Jessica and Eric’s marriage. In the days leading up to Valentine’s Day, fans noticed that the “Irresistible” singer had begun posting photos without her wedding band on her finger. A source exclusively told Life & Style on February 28 that “the ring comes off” when Jessica and Eric get into fights.

Jessica Simpson/Instagram

“It makes her feel like a fraud wearing her ring if they’re not getting along,” the insider said.

The source revealed that Jessica and Eric have experienced “challenges” in the last year, but “they’re both dedicated to the relationship.”

“Jessica and Eric say couples counseling has really saved their marriage and taught them invaluable life lessons. Even when times are tough, they know to still make each other a priority — which is why Eric insisted on their Valentine’s Day dinner,” the insider continued.

The couple were spotted dining together at Ivy at the Shore in Santa Monica, California, to celebrate the February 14 holiday.

“Date nights are a must for Jessica and Eric,” the insider shared. “They may seem like small gestures, but having alone time with each other makes a world of difference.”