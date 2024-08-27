Jessica Vestal entered the spotlight while appearing on the Netflix dating reality shows Love Is Blind and Perfect Match, though she exclusively tells Life & Style that fans shouldn’t expect to see her on another dating show while promoting her collaboration with SHEIN for their Back to School collection.

While Jess, 29, has kept busy working with SHEIN on the new line, she admits that she is not sure if she sees herself returning to the world of reality TV. “It’s hard to say because as far as reality TV goes, everything happens really quickly. And believe it or not, very last minute,” she explains. “But I think I’m definitely retired from doing reality dating shows.”

However, Jess says she “definitely would revisit” the idea of starring on a reality TV show “depending on the concept and opportunity.”

While Jess is open to the idea of getting back into the reality TV sphere, her current focus is on her Back to School collection that she worked on with her daughter, Autumn. The collection features 127 items, including school supplies, lunch gear and fashion accessories perfect to help kids get ready for the school year.

“As a mom, I understand the importance of finding school items that make kids feel comfortable, confident, and able to express themselves every day,” Jess said in a press release while discussing the collaboration. “Partnering with SHEIN, a brand that perfectly balances style and affordability, and having the chance to work closely with my daughter has been such a rewarding experience. Through this collection, we wanted to ensure that every item meets the needs of students, helping them feel stylish, practical and ready for the new school year.”

While speaking to Life & Style, Jess opens up about what it was like to work with Autumn. “It was amazing … It couldn’t have been better,” she gushes, adding that she was “a little bit nervous” about working with her daughter because she is different while in mom mode and working mode.

“I know what I’m like in work mode [and] I know what I’m like in mom mode and so merging the two, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, is this gonna be really stressful?’” Jess recalls. “How is she gonna do on set? But she killed it. The entire team was amazing … It was so much fun.”

After noting that Autumn “still talks about” the photo shoot for the collection “every day,” the former TV personality says that working with her daughter has become “a core memory” for them.

Jess clearly loves being a mother, and discusses how she has navigated parenthood since entering the spotlight. “I don’t think my views or parenting style has changed much at all. I think at my core, all aspects of myself are basically the same,” she says. “I don’t subject [Autumn] to too much, but I also don’t shelter her too much.”

“My life is very public, so she obviously doesn’t have her own social media,” Jess continues about Autumn, adding that she is open about any stories about herself that might make headlines. “I’m overall pretty much the same person in all aspects.”