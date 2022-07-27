Jhene Aiko Is a ~Bikini Fairy~: See Photos of the Singer in Her Best Swimsuit Moments

Pisces queen. Jhené Aiko is a goddess in every sense of the word — from her lyrical music, demeanor and style — she is a gentle, yet fierce force to be reckoned with. The R&B artist fully taps into her feminine aura when she’s exploring mother earth while wearing a cute bikini.

The petite mama — who is expecting her first child with rapper and longtime boyfriend Big Sean — seems to always be in great shape. Maybe it’s in her genes, but the “Triggered” singer actively works on her mental and physical health to maintain her grounded nature. Given that her astrological sign is Pisces, the water is her safe haven.

“I feel at peace when I’m by a body of water,” she told E! News in June 2018. “We’re mainly water, as human beings. I feel super connected to it.”

While the “B.S.” artist naturally loves being by the water, she also stays in shape to keep her breathtaking figure.

“When I’m home, I meet with a trainer. I do like an hour, three days a week,” she added. “I just got a bike and I live by the water, so I do that with my daughter, and I love to hike.” When she’s on the road selling out shows, however, simple squats and ankle weights do the fitness trick.

While Jhené understands the importance of physical health, she’s also a huge proponent for mental health — namely in the age of Instagram.

“My advice for women who are feeling insecure is to get off of social media and stop comparing yourself,” she told Marie Claire in 2019. “Comparison is the thief of joy, and this is where a lot of insecurities come from. What makes you beautiful is your uniqueness,” the “Water Sign” artist said. “Take a break from the media and sit with yourself. You have to realize that you are everything and more just on your own without having to compete or compare.”

Now that she’s expecting the arrival of her little one, Jhené has embraced her baby bump and even shared her beautifully changing body online. She posted a mirror selfie in July 2022 showing off her belly in low-rise jeans and a boho bikini top, where fans gushed over the snapshot and posted it on their perspective accounts.

