Joe Jonas Not Putting Sophie Turner Split 'on Blast' With New Album

Fans of Joe Jonas shouldn’t expect his upcoming solo album to dish any details about his split from Sophie Turner.

The Jonas Brothers member, 35, said that he was “not trying to come for anyone” on his second solo album, Music for People Who Believe in Love, in an interview with Billboard published on Monday, August 26. Joe said that making the record, which is set for release on October 18, was “scary at times, and also freeing.”

“I’m not trying to put stuff on blast,” he continued. “I have a beautiful life that I’m grateful for. I’ve got two beautiful kids. I’m a happy person, and the music needed to resemble that — but also, the journey to get here.”

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie, 28, after four years of marriage in September 2023, Life & Style confirmed at the time. He stated in court documents that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” Later that month, the Game of Thrones alum sued her estranged husband and requested that their daughters — Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2 — be returned to her in England, as they were on tour with Joe at the time.

The exes reached a temporary shared custody agreement in October 2023, Life & Style confirmed. Sophie dropped her wrongful retention claim against Joe in January. Their divorce was still ongoing as of March when the actress’ legal team filed paperwork in Miami-Dade County, Florida, to “reactivate” the case, according to court documents obtained by People.

“The filing was a legal formality, and the couple continues to negotiate an amicable resolution,” a rep for Joe told the publication.

Medios y Media/Getty Images

The musician told Billboard that over the last few years, he was “going through a lot of life change, finding out who I was as a person and father and friend, and living under the microscope of what the music industry can be. And I think, at such a crazy time in my life, I looked to music as an outlet.”

Of his new album, Joe said, “If this body of work helps people through what they’re going through, that’s all I can really wish for.”

Joe released the first single from the album, “Work It Out,” on July 19. He teased the song during a July 10 appearance on the “Therapuss with Jake Shane” podcast, revealing that it was about getting yourself out of a funk.

“The idea is sometimes you realize you have to just shake yourself out of something and you’re the only person that’s going to fix it for yourself. No one’s going to save you,” he explained.

The song’s lyrics read, “Come on, Joe, you got so much more to be grateful for / Stop being sad because you’re making the room uncomfortable / OK I get it / I know you’re feeling so miserable / Sometimes I wish I had powers to be invisible / Even baddies get saddies, and that’s the hardest truth / Called your mommy and daddy, they don’t know what to do.”

Joe said on the podcast that Music for People Who Believe in Love would consist of the “most personal music” he’s “ever put out.”

“In this process, it’s like sharing your journals to the world,” the “Cake By the Ocean” singer added. “This music, it’s all over the place, there’s some real beautiful ballads, there’s songs about being a dad, there’s songs about love, there’s songs about being better to yourself, kind of everything.”