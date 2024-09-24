The Bachelor alum Joey Graziadei opened up about his beauty secrets, which includes getting armpit botox in his armpits as he competes on Dancing With the Stars.

Velour Medical Spa took to their official TikTok account to share a video of Joey, 29, getting injections in his armpits. The reality star sat shirtless as he received shots in each armpit. “Making sure Joey stays sweat free for DWTS,” text on the screen read, explaining that he got the injections to prevent him from getting sweat stains during his dance performances.

“Botox in the underarms treats hyperhidrosis & helps reduce pit stains!” the caption read.

Shortly after the post was uploaded, several fans took to the comments section to praise Joey and the med spa for bringing awareness to hyperhidrosis. The condition “causes excessive sweating, even when it’s not needed for regulating body temperature,” according to John Hopkins Medicine.

“What a hyperhidrosis mindful king,” one person commented. Another social media user chimed in, “Thank you for raising awareness for hyperhidrosis!”

Joey made his DWTS debut during the season 33 premiere on September 17, where he performed the Cha Cha to Tyler Hubbard‘s “Dancin’ In The Country.” Fans quickly grew suspicious about Joey’s flirty relationship with partner Jenna Johnson, though his fiancée, Kelsey Anderson, assured fans that they have nothing to worry about.

“So many people are like, ‘Kelsey, why is Jenna touching your man like that?’ And honestly, I don’t know… Maybe because it’s her job? Maybe because she’s a professional dancer and she has to touch him to dance? I don’t know, that’s my understanding of it,” Kelsey, 26, said in a TikTok video posted on September 19. “I’m just so tired of everyone being like, ‘Kelsey’s so strong, I could not do this, I could not watch this if I was Kelsey.’”

After reminding fans that she met Joey on The Bachelor, Kelsey declared, “He was dating 31 other women while he was dating me, and I won the Super Bowl ring.”

“I have to have a certain level of security to go through all that, and Joey and I are still together and strong after a year of all of that craziness,” she continued. “Joey also has to be the type of man to give me the … reassurance that I need and deserve in our relationship. So we are all good in the hood.”

Kelsey concluded the clip by insisting that she “can survive watching [Joey] dance with a married woman with a cute little baby boy.”

The couple met and fell in love during season 28 of The Bachelor, and Joey proposed to Kelsey during the season finale. Despite getting engaged after their whirlwind romance, Kelsey and Joey revealed they have no plans to rush down the aisle.

“It’s time now to enjoy this. We have the rest of our lives to celebrate it,” Joey told People in March. “We’re going to take it day by day and just enjoy this time.”

However, the pair did share their plans to relocate to New York City. “I’ve always wanted to live there and Joey is supporting me in that,” Kelsey told the outlet at the time. “We’re young and I think now is the time to live in a tiny, cramped apartment together and experience it. Even if we hate it, at least we can say we did it.”