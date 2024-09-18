Bachelorette’s Jenn Tran had a familiar face in the crowd as she made her Dancing With the Stars debut on Tuesday, September 17. Jonathon Johnson, who came in third place on Jenn’s season, was there to support her following her heartbreaking split from Devin Strader.

She got a total score of 19 out of 30 for her energetic and vibrant Cha Cha with partner Sasha Farber to “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus. After the performance, the camera cut to Jonathon cheering her on in the audience.

Jenn, 26, previously teased that Jonathon, 28, would be present as she competed for the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

“We’ve had some chats about it. He will be coming [to DWTS], yes, as a very good friend of mine,” Jenn told host Nick Viall during the September 12 episode of the “Viall Files” podcast, calling Jonathon “such a good person.”

Jonathon was one of the three men who reached the fantasy suites on season 21 of The Bachelorette. However, he was sent home at the subsequent rose ceremony and Jenn went on to get engaged to Devin, 28. Bachelorette fans have been heavily invested in Jen and Jonathon’s flirty friendship following the New Jersey native’s heartbreaking split from her final rose recipient, which was highlighted during After the Final Rose on September 3.

During the special, Jenn revealed her engagement to Devin quickly crumbled after filming, with the Houston native ending their relationship via a short phone call.

ABC

“As soon as we had left Hawaii, things were just different,” she told host Jesse Palmer. “It kind of just felt like he was pulling away all the promises that he had made to me — wanting to move somewhere together, and wanting to have this future planned out, and wanting to see each other all the time.”

Jenn confronted Devin on stage, where he insisted his feelings for Jenn were genuine but faded. “Obviously I failed you,” he said. “And there’s nothing I can say other than that. But, everything I felt for you was real.”

More than a week later, Devin broke his silence on his split from Jenn in an attempt to share his side of the story. “All I’m trying to do here is show that this was a two-way relationship,” Devin said via a 13-minute clip on Instagram. “And I think we can both be held accountable. I’m in no way sitting here trying to say I was perfect throughout that relationship but I am looking to clear up a few rumors and the false narrative that is being said about me.”

Devin then said the phone call breakup was “forced out of him.” “I did try to meet up with her. I did try to go to the happy couple [weekend] and she did not let me,” he said. “As saying, she didn’t deserve to go if it was just going to be a breakup. She kind of forced my hand.”

Although Jenn’s love story didn’t have a happy ending, fans have been rooting for the season 21 lead to reconnect romantically with Jonathon. The pair had been spending a lot of time together since he lives in Los Angeles, where Jenn is currently staying for Dancing With the Stars.

Jonathon continued to fuel romance rumors when he acknowledged that he and Jenn hadn’t had a conversation about their current relationship status during the September 10 episode of “The Viall Files.” However, he added, “She’s going to be in L.A. for the next few months where I live, so … at some point [we will].”