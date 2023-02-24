The cutest! Jordyn Woods and boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns have an “inseparable bond,” she exclusively told Life & Style. “We’ve been together almost three years, and it feels like we’ve been together forever.”

“He has a heart and soul like no other. And I think that speaks to me more than anything else. It’s just like he’s a very special person,” Jordyn, 25, gushed about the NBA player, 27, at JBL’s Peaks on Peaks event promoting the brand new Endurance Peak 3 earbuds, at Park City Mountain Resort on February 18.

While she stayed hush-hush about any future marriage plans, the FrstPlace founder teased that “hopefully” they would be getting engaged one day.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for JBL

Jordyn explained that she and Karl-Anthony ran in the same social circle for four years before they “became best friends.” They both experienced tragedies in their lives that “brought [them] together. Jordyn’s father, John Woods, passed away in 2017 from cancer and Karl-Anthony’s mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, died in 2020 after battling COVID-19. Their experiences led to their friendship “[growing] into a relationship.”

The loss of Jordyn’s dad made her hold Karl-Anthony and her inner circle even closer. “Life tomorrow isn’t promised, so you just have to appreciate your loved ones while they’re still here,” she acknowledged.

After three years, it’s no surprise that the Minnesota Timberwolves player is close with Jordyn’s brood, with the Woods by Jordyn founder calling them “one big happy family.” The couple is particularly close with Jordyn’s little sister, Jodie Woods, who has frequently been called her “mini-me.”

“Jodie’s like both of our little sister,” Jordyn said about the 16-year-old. “Jodie is like her own star in her own right. She is just — I just admire watching her grow up, but also I’m like, I feel very protective over her, as do we both. So it’s definitely, um, it’s like a bittersweet thing.”

The feeling is definitely mutual when it comes to Karl-Anthony’s feelings toward Jordyn. He slammed cheating allegations in March 2021 when rumors began swirling that he was messaging another woman on Instagram behind his girlfriend’s back in December 2020.

“So, I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I’m gonna waste my energy with anyone else?” he tweeted at the time. “GTFOH! Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger.”

For her part, Jordyn called out people “praying” for her “downfall” via Twitter at the time. “So crazy how someone can make fake screenshots and send it to blogs and y’all believe it,” she wrote. “My relationship is more than solid, and I put that on everything.”