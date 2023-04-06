Hottie! Josie Canseco Bikini Photos: See the Model's Swimsuit Pictures

Talk about a stunner! Josie Canseco loves a bikini and doesn’t care who knows it. The model comes from a famous family but has since made a name for herself as Victoria’s Secret Angel and on various magazine covers.

Before walking in 2018’s iconic runway show, the Florida native blew it the year prior.

“I had one job, and that was to walk. I couldn’t even do that!” she recalled to Page Six in December 2018, remembering tripping and falling during the casting call. “I laughed it off, though. I’m really good at laughing at myself.”

When she came back the following year, Josie was ready.

“I was honored to be sitting there with all these girls,” she recalled in the same interview. “Everyone was so excited and rooting for each other and smacking each other’s butts. I was like, ‘I’ll sit here forever.'”

Even though she’s already achieved her “dream job,” Josie told Flaunt Magazine in 2021 that she’s since “developed a passion for the fashion side where there’s so many incredible creative directors working alongside brilliant designers each with their own take on what fashion is, that working at that level all the time is what I’d like to aim for.”

She added, “I don’t know if my goals ever stem from a career standpoint. I’m a very hard worker and I have a strong work ethic, but I just really want to make sure that when I’m pushing myself to travel and work and do whatever I need to do, that I’m taking care of me and maintaining a balanced life. So after a year and half of forced stoppage because of COVID, I had no choice but to think about where I was, where I wanted to go, and what was really important, and I have to admit that for my mental health and focus, that down time proved to be a blessing in disguise. I’m just hoping now that when things get back into chaos mode that I hold onto that focus and remain happy and balanced.”

