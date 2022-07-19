Alessandra Ambrosio Looks Angelic in a Swimsuit! See Her Stunning Bikini Photos Through the Years

It’s no secret she’s a swimsuit angel! Alessandra Ambrosio is naturally stunning and has had many gorgeous bikini moments since she began modeling at age 15.

The Brazilian model has shared plenty of photos on Instagram featuring her tropical travels with her 11.5 million followers.

“When in Italy,” she captioned a scenic post on July 15, 2022, of herself looking out at crystal clear water while wearing a chic bikini and cover-up.

Before rising to fame as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, the supermodel took lessons in her hometown from a local modeling scout.

“So when I was young — I was around 12-13 — there was this scouter in my hometown and he was doing modeling classes,” the Project Runway guest judge shared in a January 2022 interview with Glamour. “He was pretty much teaching me how to walk on the runway, how to pose, how to have good posture. … I knew that I didn’t want to just stay in my home country, so when I turned 17, I decided I wanted to move to New York.”

In November 2017, after 13 years as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, Alessandra revealed that she was leaving the franchise. “Words cannot describe how grateful I am to have been working for this amazing brand that inspires me and women all over the world. In my wildest dreams I would have never imagined doing 17 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows,” she wrote in an emotional Instagram post at the time. Since then, the mother of two, who shares kids Anja Louise and Noah Phoenix with ex Jamie Mazur, continues to grow in her career, but also makes time for herself.

“In my personal life, I keep things simple. I’m a Brazilian girl, even though I now live in L.A., so swimsuits and simple beachwear is my style. I love fashion but I don’t have to go crazy with buying items,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in June 2022 of her personal style. “I’m happy with what makes me comfortable.”

When asked by the publication how her relationship with her body has changed throughout her career, the former PINK spokesmodel replied, “I think I’ve developed an inner confidence. I didn’t expect modeling to last, but here I am still doing it and loving it. So, that has made me feel that I can embrace my look at every stage of my life.”

Keep scrolling to see Alessandra Ambrosio’s bikini photos through the years!