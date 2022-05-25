Goddess! Hailey Bieber looked absolutely heavenly wearing a sexy all-white lace underwear set in her new campaign for Victoria’s Secret. In newly released photos, the model rocked a racy bra and panties while exuding confidence in her poses.

Hailey, 25, modeled an underwire push-up bra along with several different matching styles of panties. In one seductive photo, the model tugged on the hips of low-rise undies. The cut below her belly button showed off her incredibly fit and toned torso muscles, thanks to Hailey’s devotion to her Pilates practice.

Mrs. Justin Bieber wore another slightly higher-rise pair of panties as she stood with her arms up in the air above her head while flashing a beaming smile. The pose showed off Hailey’s enviable long legs and lean figure to perfection. In a third photo, she sat on the ground with her legs crossed in a limber fashion.

All the snapshots featured a simple blue background letting Hailey’s incredible lingerie body take center stage without any distractions. The campaign also includes fellow models Mayowa Nicholas and Grace Elizabeth. Their photos were taken in a tropical setting that included a large rattan chair with lush greenery abound and white sand beach.

Hailey joined the brand in October 2021 after it underwent went an overhaul to become more inclusive with both sizing and models. It is now known as the “Victoria’s Secret’s VS Collective,” as the company discontinued their fashion show featuring traditional “Angels” and signed up inspiring and strong women including soccer star Megan Rapinoe and actress Priyanka Chopra as brand representatives.

When Hailey was announced as a brand ambassador, she took to Instagram to declare, “I am so happy to announce that I am joining the @victoriassecret #VSCollective – a platform for strong women to use their voice in an authentic way,” adding, “Looking forward to partnering with VS on this journey and all to come!”

I’m humbled to be in the company of these amazing women, many of whom have inspired me in countless ways with their own stories. I look forward to helping to create positive change as part of the VS collective,” she continued. Her new pictures certainly prove she looks right at home in Victoria’s Secret’s sizzling underwear sets.

